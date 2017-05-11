Ellie Kemper & Tituss Burgess Play Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Word Association and You Won't Believe What They Said

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Word Association With Ellie Kemper and Tituss Burgess

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Word Association With Ellie Kemper and Tituss Burgess

Quick, what comes to mind when you read the word "Unbreakable"? Is it Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt? Good.

E! News spent time with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt stars Ellie Kemper and Tituss Burgess ahead of the show's season three debut on May 19 and tasked them with a round of word association relating to their Netflix series, from guest stars like Laura Dern to sight gags like Titus Andromedon drinking tomato sauce. The result? Well, you can see for yourself below, but spoiler: the results are amusing.

"I'm so bad at this! I'm just giving you my honest associations," Kemper said.

Get ready for the new season of the misadventures of Kimmy Schmidt, Titus Andromedon and the rest of the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt misfits with the rapid fire game below.

 

Amy Sedaris

Ellie Kemper: "With these I always don't do it right away and then my actual word associations are stupid. OK, Amy Sedaris? Brilliant. [Laughs.] I was going to say David Sedaris."
Tituss Burgess: "Pint-sized genius."

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmitt, Word Association, A Reverend

Reverend

Ellie Kemper: "Jon Hamm. I'm so bad at this! I'm just giving you my honest associations."

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmitt, Word Association, Pinot Noir

Pinot Noir

Ellie Kemper: "Tituss. These are terrible! I'm so sorry. You can make them up."
Tituss Burgess: "My line of wine."

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmitt, Word Association, Tomato Sauce

Tomato Sauce

Tituss Burgess: "For pasta, not for drinking."

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmitt, Word Association, Lemonade

Lemonade

Ellie Kemper: "Beyoncé, that's not funny, I know."
Tituss Burgess: "Queen Bey."

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmitt, Word Association, Pizza Rat

Pizza Rat

Ellie Kemper: "Only in Brooklyn. I don't know. OK. [Laughs.]"

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmitt, Word Association, Andrea Martin

Andrea Martin

Tituss Burgess: "A god among men."

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmitt, Word Association, Laura Dern

Laura Dern

Ellie Kemper: "Big Little Lies."
Tituss Burgess: "She truly is one my obsessions. Sheer brilliance…Enlightened, you know what, say that. So good."

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmitt, Word Association, Tina Fey

Tina Fey

Ellie Kemper: "Um, ‘It.' [Laughs.] She's it!"
Tituss Burgess: "My fairy godmother."

The new season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt sees Kimmy go off to college, Titus return home from his cruise and go through some personal life woes, Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski) continue her quest to change the name of the Washington Redskins and Lillian (Carol Kane) taking local political office and breaking up with her boyfriend, Robert Durst (Fred Armisen).

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt returns Friday, May 19 on Netflix.

