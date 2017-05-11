Quick, what comes to mind when you read the word "Unbreakable"? Is it Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt? Good.

E! News spent time with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt stars Ellie Kemper and Tituss Burgess ahead of the show's season three debut on May 19 and tasked them with a round of word association relating to their Netflix series, from guest stars like Laura Dern to sight gags like Titus Andromedon drinking tomato sauce. The result? Well, you can see for yourself below, but spoiler: the results are amusing.