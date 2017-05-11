Ariel Winter and boyfriend Levi Meaden have taken a major step further in their relationship.

The 19-year-old Modern Family star revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday that the two are living together. Winter had purchased a $1.5 million house in Los Angeles last year. She talked to Jimmy Kimmel about how she and her beau, who is also an actor, divide the household duties between themselves.

"My boyfriend and I live together and he cooks," she said. "I can't cook at all. He takes care of all that handy stuff. He's great. He does all that. I can bake pies occasionally, pumpkin and apple."

"I'm like, the worst 'wifely' person but whatever," she added. "Like I said, I baked those pies. He does everything else."

Winter said she prefers to order food via Postmates, adding, 'I ordered eight limes the other day. Just eight limes."