Law & Order: SVU will return for a landmark season 19, E! News has learned. Mariska Hargitay is back on board as Lt. Olivia Benson and an executive producer. Hargitay has been nominated for eight Emmys during her tenure on the show and won in 2006.
Ice-T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino and Raúl Esparza also star in the only remaining Law & Order series on TV. The series is currently TV's longest-running drama.
In February, Law & Order: SVU celebrated its 400th episode and Hargitay addressed her future with the show.
"Each year the show goes in such a sort of different direction and that's been very exciting because like life we sort of never know what's going to happen. I always just say I'll know when I'll know," Hargitay told E! News at the party the 400th episode and her TV Guide Magazine cover. "I think about it very carefully and I put a lot of thought into the future and what it holds and how long I'll stay on the show. Obviously my muscles have had quite an acting workout in the last 18 years, but also I've been so blessed with now moving into producing and obviously with the directing, so I really, really, really enjoyed that."
Law & Order: SVU airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.
