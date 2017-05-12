Law & Order: SVU will return for a landmark season 19, E! News has learned. Mariska Hargitay is back on board as Lt. Olivia Benson and an executive producer. Hargitay has been nominated for eight Emmys during her tenure on the show and won in 2006.

Ice-T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino and Raúl Esparza also star in the only remaining Law & Order series on TV. The series is currently TV's longest-running drama.

In February, Law & Order: SVU celebrated its 400th episode and Hargitay addressed her future with the show.