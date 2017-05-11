"So, I have a question for you," Ramona said to Bethenny. "With your friends, with your girlfriends, we all have situations in our life that are good, but when someone has like, a bad time in their life, do you like to be there for them?"

"I don't like the way you're speaking to me right now," Bethenny told her.

In her blog, Bethenny said she walked out because "I simply don't want to be around Ramona."

"From my perspective and based on my personal values, her behavior has always spoken for itself. This trajectory is simply reprehensible. Typically, if I don't want anything to do with someone, I don't show up at their party. As direct as I am about that, I am equally as direct about my wishing her health and happiness, love and light," Bethenny wrote about Ramona talking about her hurt feelings over Bethenny's absence.