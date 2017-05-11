Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer have had no shortage of problems in the past (never forget the time Ramona "stole" a dress from Bethenny's talk show), but their current feud on The Real Housewives of New York City is showing no signs of stopping.
To recap: Ramona asked Bethenny if she told her 6-year-old daughter, Bryn, about her acting past. Bethenny once appeared topless in a movie. Ramona described it as her softcore porn past as it had been in the tabloid headlines. Bethenny, who is fiercely protective of her daughter, left the dinner. She then skipped a dinner party at Ramona's and did not attend Ramona's birthday party. The two came together finally at a drinks outing planned by Dorinda Medley.
"So, I have a question for you," Ramona said to Bethenny. "With your friends, with your girlfriends, we all have situations in our life that are good, but when someone has like, a bad time in their life, do you like to be there for them?"
"I don't like the way you're speaking to me right now," Bethenny told her.
In her blog, Bethenny said she walked out because "I simply don't want to be around Ramona."
"From my perspective and based on my personal values, her behavior has always spoken for itself. This trajectory is simply reprehensible. Typically, if I don't want anything to do with someone, I don't show up at their party. As direct as I am about that, I am equally as direct about my wishing her health and happiness, love and light," Bethenny wrote about Ramona talking about her hurt feelings over Bethenny's absence.
Regarding the conversation, Bethenny said, "Then Ramona's bizarre attempt at communicating with me was masked by the deranged faces she was making while talking at me."
Carole Radziwill appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and said none of the ladies can understand Ramona's inability to understand why Bethenny took issue with the way she brought up Bethenny's daughter.
"I think she was trying to poke Bethenny and shame her a little," Carole said.
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
