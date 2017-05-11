The therapist is in, but that doesn't mean she's going to do you any good. The first sneak peek for Gypsy, the new 10-episode Netflix drama starring Naomi Watts, is here and it's a sight to behold.

In the psychological thriller, Watts plays Jean Halloway, a therapist with what seems like the perfect life. Seems being the operative word. Soon Jean begins to develop intimate and illicit relationships with the people in her patient's lives. Professional and personal become blurred as "she descends into a world where the forces of desire and reality are disastrously at odds."