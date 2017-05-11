Rob Kardashian Is M.I.A. at Blac Chyna's 29th Birthday Party

Where in the world is Rob Kardashian? Not at Blac Chyna's birthday party. 

The reality star was noticeably missing from photos of the makeup mogul's celebration Wednesday night, hours ahead of her 29th birthday Thursday. The new mom of two rang in the occasion alongside her BFF Paige, her mom, Tokyo Toni, and a group of other pals. However, Kardashian did not appear to be a member of the celebratory crew. 

The only sign of the 30-year-old dad Thursday was on Instagram, where he promoted his line of Arthur George socks earlier in the day. This time last year, they celebrated together at a Miami nightclub with a cake and Kardashian even showered the star with 28 bouquets of flowers among other gifts

While they may not be an item romantically anymore, they are united in their devotion to their only child together, daughter Dream

"They are co-parenting and independently working on themselves but they're more cordial now than they have been, which is why they hung out recently," a source previously shared with E! News. "But by no means are they back together."

Although the parents no longer live together, they have worked out a routine where they both can see the infant. According to the insider, Rob sees Dream weekly and "he's always so happy to see her."

Sounds like yesterday was the perfect time for some father-daughter bonding. 

