The Ellen DeGeneres Show got a little racy Thursday.

Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer appeared on the show to promote their mother-daughter comedy Snatched (in theaters Friday) when Ellen DeGeneres asked if they'd like to play a game.

DeGeneres handed the actresses paddles with the words "I Have" and "I Haven't" written on either side. She then read a series of statements and said she would play along with her guests.

Here are the prompts DeGeneres read:

• Never have I ever taken a naked selfie.

• Never have I ever danced on tables for money.

• Never have I ever gotten a tattoo that I regret.

• Never have I ever been caught by the police having sex.

• Never have I ever helped Ellen with a giveaway on a show.

Hawn said "I Have" to quite a few—but she blamed Kurt Russell for most of them.