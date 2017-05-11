This is going to be so fetch!

When Tina Fey stopped by NBC's The Tonight Show Wednesday, she confirmed that the Mean Girls musical is "moving along" nicely. "I mean, I'll probably come back here like five more times before we actually come to Broadway," she joked with Jimmy Fallon, "but it's a real thing now."

"When it's a new show, you practice it here and then you go out of town—either to Chicago or La Jolla or wherever. We're going to D.C. We're at the National Theatre," Tina said. "You can buy tickets now. Previews start on Halloween. It's so cool. It's so fun because—you can sing—but I've been in stuff that's like movie musicals, whatever, a little bit. The secret with movie musicals is you can secretly suck and be a star. But to do things on stage? Like, these kids are so talented. We have the cast now. We've been rehearsing for about a month. There's a bunch of baby Timberlakes. Everyone can do everything! They just sing so loud and they dance so hard."

Tina added, "Like, my brain is broken!"