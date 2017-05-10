And just like that, Kate Hudson is officially taken.

After weeks of romance rumors involving the Hollywood actress and musician Danny Fujikawa, the couple decided to make their relationship official by attending the Hollywood premiere of Snatched.

The twosome made their red carpet debut as a couple by sharing a few kisses. Photographers also caught the pair wrapping their arms around each other as they smiled for the cameras.

Kate wore a black blouse with a plunging neckline and printed pants. As for Danny, he stepped out for the star-studded event in a navy blue suit and tie.

When E! News' Jason Kennedy chatted with Kate, the actress said that her new man seems fine adjusting to the spotlight before calling him a keeper. Awww!