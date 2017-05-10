AKM-GSI
And just like that, Kate Hudson is officially taken.
After weeks of romance rumors involving the Hollywood actress and musician Danny Fujikawa, the couple decided to make their relationship official by attending the Hollywood premiere of Snatched.
The twosome made their red carpet debut as a couple by sharing a few kisses. Photographers also caught the pair wrapping their arms around each other as they smiled for the cameras.
Kate wore a black blouse with a plunging neckline and printed pants. As for Danny, he stepped out for the star-studded event in a navy blue suit and tie.
When E! News' Jason Kennedy chatted with Kate, the actress said that her new man seems fine adjusting to the spotlight before calling him a keeper. Awww!
Snapchat
Before arriving at the Snatched premiere, Kate complimented her man's red carpet look in a series of Snapchats. "Baby you look so handsome," she shared.
Romance rumors between the pair first sparked in March when cameras caught the twosome sharing a kiss in New York City.
Just a few weeks later, Danny was by Kate's side as she celebrated her birthday at Picca Peruvian Cantina in Beverly Hills, Calif.
While Danny received plenty of attention this evening, the biggest stars of the night may be Kate's mom Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer.
The dynamic duo travels to paradise on the big screen with more than a few unexpected results. Christopher Meloni, Wanda Sykes and Ike Barinholtz also star in the highly anticipated action comedy that hits theatres everywhere Friday.