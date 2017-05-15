Miley Cyrus is returning with new music. Céline Dion's heart will go on onstage once more. Cher is receiving the Icon Award.

Pretty much anyone who loves music is jazzed about the upcoming 2017 Billboard Music Awards next weekend. And with any awards show, comes an awards show red carpet, which gets us thinking about some of the former flames whose passion was once so fiery that they took to the red carpet together, got cozy in their seats or got caught kissing backstage at past Billboard Music Awards.

We remember when Selena Gomez couldn't keep her hands to herself near Justin Bieber, when the spark was still alive with Jordin Sparks and Jason Derulo and when their wasn't any bad blood between Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris.

Check out those famous exes and seven other ex-couples whose love once lit up Billboard Music Awards together, but whose flame has since gone out...