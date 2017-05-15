10 Former Couples Who Once Rocked the Billboard Music Awards Together

Miley Cyrus is returning with new music. Céline Dion's heart will go on onstage once more. Cher is receiving the Icon Award. 

Pretty much anyone who loves music is jazzed about the upcoming 2017 Billboard Music Awards next weekend. And with any awards show, comes an awards show red carpet, which gets us thinking about some of the former flames whose passion was once so fiery that they took to the red carpet together, got cozy in their seats or got caught kissing backstage at past Billboard Music Awards.

We remember when Selena Gomez couldn't keep her hands to herself near Justin Bieber, when the spark was still alive with Jordin Sparks and Jason Derulo and when their wasn't any bad blood between Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris.

Check out those famous exes and seven other ex-couples whose love once lit up Billboard Music Awards together, but whose flame has since gone out...

Jordin Sparks, Jason Derulo

Frazer Harrison\/Getty Images via ABC

Jordin Sparks & Jason Derulo

The sultry singers took to the red carpet at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards. Later that year, the two broke things off. 

Taylor Swift, Calvin Harris, Billboard Music Awards 2015

Kevin Winter\/BMA2015\/Getty Images for dcp

Taylor Swift & Calvin Harris

Before Tay danced up a storm with Brit at the Met Gala and before the lovelorn DJ collabbed with her sworn enemy, Talvin was all about each other at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards on May 17, 2015. These two had stars in their eyes for each other that night, but a little over a year later things were dunzo. 

Demi Lovato, Wilmer Valderrama

Jeff Kravitz\/BBMA2016\/FilmMagic

Wilmer Valderrama & Demi Lovato

The longtime duo attended the 2016 Billboard Music Awards last May, and then one month later they ended their six-year relationship.

Britney Spears, Charlie Ebersol, Billboard Awards

Jason Merritt\/Getty Images

Britney Spears & Charlie Ebersol

The "Gimme More" singer and television producer made their red carpet debut at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards. But, one month later the couple hit Splitsville.

Billboard Music Awards, Amber Rose, Wiz Khalifa

ROBYN BECK\/AFP\/Getty Images

Wiz Khalifa & Amber Rose

The one-time loves, who share son a 4-year-old son Sebastian, were all over each other on the blue carpet at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 19, 2013.The former couple wed in July 2013, but split in September 2014 after the bald beauty filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Billboard Music Awards, Chad Kroeger, Avril Lavigne

Jason Merritt\/Getty Images

Avril Lavigne & Chad Kroeger

Before things "complicated" with Chavril in 2015, the Canadian twosome hit the carpet at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards on May 13, 2013. A few months after this photo was taken, they got married in July of 2013.

Casper Smart, Jennifer Lopez, Billboard Music Awards

Frazer Harrison\/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez & Casper Smart

J.Lo and her backup dancer, who have been on and off for years and are definitely off currently, took to the red carpet in one of their "on" times at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards on May 18, 2014.

Olivia Culpo, Nick Jonas, Billboard Music Awards 2015

Eric Jamison\/Invision\/AP

Olivia Culpo & Nick Jonas

The Jo Bro and his one-time lady love got cozy in happier times at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards on May 17, 2015. The two split the next month.

Nick Young, Iggy Azalea, Billboard Music Awards

ROBYN BECK\/AFP\/Getty Images

Nick Young & Iggy Azalea

Before their was major drama, there was major PDA between the formerly engaged couple at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards. In June 2016, the "Fancy" singer and the NBA star looked super cute before he got dumped after it was revealed that the baller impregnated his ex while with the singer.

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Billboard Music Awards, Kiss

ABC

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez

The on-again, off-again exes got caught kissing backstage at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards.

Some of this year's nominees include The Chainsmokers, Twentyone Pilots and Rihanna. Drake and The Chainsmokers have tied each other for most yearly nominations ever with 22 nods each.

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from Las Vegas on May 21.

