The final scene of tonight's Riverdale finale is so big, not even the majority of the cast knew what was going on.
"They kept it so top secret, even from the cast and crew, that we were given the final form the day of shooting," Cole Sprouse told E! News when we sat down with him and KJ Apa to talk all things Riverdale. "The people who were not in that scene didn't even get to read it."
"I got new pages the night before," Apa says, which we're going to take as an indicator that Archie is in the scene, but as for what happens in that scene, we couldn't possibly guess.
The CW
Most of tonight's finale is "personal resolution," according to Sprouse, who also calls it a "cool-down period" after last week's episode, which revealed that Jason (Trevor Stines) was shot by none other than his own father, Clifford Blossom (Barclay Hope). However, that doesn't mean the finale is all cool-down, because as Apa says in the video above, "the reveal of Clifford Blossom hanging himself poses a lot more questions than I think it does answers."
The biggest question is why did he shoot his son in the head, but the second biggest question is what comes next?
First, the gang is dealing with the fact that Jughead has to live with a foster family and transfer schools, now that his dad is in jail. FP may not have killed Jason, but he definitely obstructed some justice by confessing to a crime he didn't commit, and that leaves Jughead without a family.
"My character's expulsion from that side of the world also creates a ton of distance between him and everyone else that he knows," Sprouse says. "We'll be seeing a little bit of that in the finale, and a lot of that prospectively in season two."
"Because everyone's going through something—Betty starts getting threats, Veronica's dealing with a whole lot of family issues, and him having to go to a foster family kind of just puts everything upside down for Archie," Apa says of his own character. "He's trying to help everyone but he just feels like he can't do anything."
The CW
The finale also serves as a set up for season two, which Apa describes as "darker" and "gnarlier" than the first season. While we couldn't get either Sprouse or Apa to spill any other details on what kind of story the show will be telling in season two, we did find out that we'll be diving into that ever-mysterious and ever-hilarious maple syrup business...which we now know to be associated with the much less hilarious heroin business.
"What we're dealing with kind of at the end of season one and as we usher ourselves into season two is who's behind this incredibly dubious industry that oftentimes has tremendous repercussion on a small town," Sprouse says. "Who could possibly be in charge of that, and how does that complicate the Blossoms, how does that complicate the town's relationship to those characters, and that's kind of where we've been launching off of."
Did Jason die over drugs? Will someone else suffer the same fate? How will Jughead's new classmates feel about his hat? We'll all just have to watch to find out!
Riverdale's season finale airs tonight at 9 p.m. on the CW.