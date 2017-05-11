The final scene of tonight's Riverdale finale is so big, not even the majority of the cast knew what was going on.

"They kept it so top secret, even from the cast and crew, that we were given the final form the day of shooting," Cole Sprouse told E! News when we sat down with him and KJ Apa to talk all things Riverdale. "The people who were not in that scene didn't even get to read it."

"I got new pages the night before," Apa says, which we're going to take as an indicator that Archie is in the scene, but as for what happens in that scene, we couldn't possibly guess.