Meet the 51 Ladies Vying for the Title of Miss USA 2017

Miss USA, Miss Ohio, Miss Alabama, Miss District Of Columbia USA 2017

There are 51 women who are trying to go home with the title of Miss USA 2017 on Sunday, May 14.  All 50 states and the District of Columbia are represented at the sometimes-controversial pageant. The 66th Miss USA pageant will be judged in evening gown and swimsuit category. There will also be a Final Look and the now-infamous Final Question round.

This year's pageant, which will be hosted by Julianne Hough and Terrence J., will be telecast live on Sunday night from the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. The show will also feature a performance by Cirque du Soleil's Michael Jackson ONE, Pitbull and Brett Eldridge. Ashley Graham will serve as the backstage host. Halima Aden, Carson Kressley, Brook Lee, Nancy Lublin, Jeannie Mai and Janet Mock will act as judges.

Check out the 51 contestants who are hoping to take home the crown...

Miss USA, Baylee Smith, Miss Alabama USA 2017

Miss Alabama

Baylee Smith

Miss USA, Alyssa London, Miss Alaska USA 2017

Miss Alaska

Alyssa London

Miss USA, Tommy Lynn Calhoun, Miss Arizona USA 2017

Miss Arizona

Tommy Lynn Calhoun

Miss USA, Arynn Johnson, Miss Arkansas USA 2017

Miss Arkansas

Arynn Johnson

Miss USA, India Williams, Miss California USA 2017

Miss California

India Williams

Miss USA, Sabrina Janssen, Miss Colorado USA 2017

Miss Colorado

Sabrina Janssen

Miss USA, Olga Litvinenko, Miss Connecticut USA 2017

Miss Connecticut

Olga Litvinenko

Miss USA, Mia Jones, Miss Delaware USA 2017

Miss Delaware

Mia Jones

Miss USA, Linette De Los Santos, Miss Florida USA 2017

Miss Florida

Linette De Los Santos

Miss USA, DeAnna Johnson, Miss Georgia USA 2017

Miss Georgia

DeAnna Johnson

Miss USA, Julie Kuo, Miss Hawaii USA 2017

Miss Hawaii

Julie Kuo

Miss USA, Cassie Lewis, Miss Idaho USA 2017

Miss Idaho

Cassie Lewis

Miss USA, Whitney Wandland, Miss Illinois USA 2017

Miss Illinois

Whitney Wandland

Miss USA, Brittany Winchester, Miss Indiana USA 2017

Miss Indiana

Brittany Winchester

Miss USA, Kelsey Weier, Miss Iowa USA 2017

Miss Iowa

Kelsey Weier

Miss USA, Catherine Carmichael, Miss Kansas USA 2017

Miss Kansas

Catherine Carmichael

Miss USA, Madelynne Myers, Miss Kentucky USA 2017

Miss Kentucky

Madelynne Myers

Miss USA, Brooke Harris, Miss Maine USA 2017

Miss Maine

Brooke Harris

Miss USA, Adrianna David, Miss Maryland USA 2017

Miss Maryland

Adrianna David

Miss USA, Julia Scaparotti, Miss Massachusetts USA 2017

Miss Massachusetts

Julia Scarparotti

Miss USA, Krista Ferguson, Miss Michigan USA 2017

Miss Michigan

Krista Ferguson

Miss USA, Meridith Gould, Miss Minnesota USA 2017

Miss Minnesota

Meridith Gould

Miss USA, Ashley Hamby, Miss Mississippi USA 2017

Miss Mississippi

Ashley Hamby

Miss USA, Bayleigh Dayton, Miss Missouri USA 2017

Miss Missouri

Bayleigh Dayton

Miss USA, Brooke Bezanson, Miss Montana USA 2017

Miss Montana

Brooke Bezanson

Miss USA, Jasmine Fuelberth, Miss Nebraska USA 2017

Miss Nebraska

Jasmine Fuelberth

Miss USA, Lauren York, Miss Nevada USA 2017

Miss Nevada

Lauren York

Miss USA, Chhavi Verg, Miss New Jersey USA 2017

Miss New Jersey

Chhavi Verg

Miss USA, Sarah Mousseau, Miss New Hampshire USA 201

Miss New Hampshire

Sarah Mousseau

Miss USA, Ashley Mora, Miss New Mexico USA 2017

Miss New Mexico

Ashley Mora

Miss USA, Hannah Lopa, Miss New York USA 2017

Miss New York

Hannah Lopa

Miss USA, Bethany Trahan, Miss Louisiana USA 2017

Miss Louisiana

Bethany Trahan

Miss USA, Kára McCullough, Miss District Of Columbia USA 2017

Miss District of Columbia

Kara McCullough

Miss USA, Kaitlin Coble, Miss North Carolina USA 2017

Miss North Carolina

Kaitlin Coble

Miss USA, Raquel Wellentin, Miss North Dakota USA 2017,

Miss North Dakota

Raquel Wellentin

Miss USA, Dinaleigh Baxter, Miss Ohio USA 2017

Miss Ohio

Dinaleigh Baxter

Miss USA, Alex Smith, Miss Oklahoma USA 2017

Miss Oklahoma

Alex Smith

Miss USA, Liz Denny, Miss Oregon USA 2017

Miss Oregon

Liz Denny

Miss USA, Cassandra Angst, Miss Pennsylvania USA 2017

Miss Pennsylvania

Cassandra Angst

Miss USA, Kelsey Swanson, Miss Rhode Island USA 2017

Miss Rhode Island

Kelsey Swanson

Miss USA, Megan Gordon, Miss South Carolina USA 2017

Miss South Carolina

Megan Gordon

Miss USA, Tessa Dee, Miss South Dakota USA 2017

Miss South Dakota

Tessa Dee

Miss USA, Allee-Sutton Hethcoat, Miss Tennessee USA 2017

Miss Tennessee

Allee-Sutton Hethcoat

Miss USA, Nancy Gonzalez, Miss Texas USA 2017

Miss Texas

Nancy Gonzalez

Miss USA, Baylee Jensen, Miss Utah USA 2017

Miss Utah

Baylee Jensen

Miss USA, Madison Cota, Miss Vermont USA 2017

Miss Vermont

Madison Cota

Miss USA, Alex Carlson-Helo, Miss Washington USA 2017

Miss Washington

Alex Carlson-Helo

Miss USA, Lauren Roush, Miss West Virginia USA 2017

Miss West Virginia

Lauren Roush

Miss USA, Skylar Witte, Miss Wisconsin USA 2017

Miss Wisconsin

Skylar Witte

Miss USA, Mikaela Shaw, Miss Wyoming USA 2017

Miss Wyoming

Mikaela Shaw

Last year, the title of Miss USA 2016 went to Deshauana Barber, the first woman to win who was actively serving in the military at the time. At the time she told E! News, "I still am waiting for someone to pinch me, I feel like I'm dreaming, I cannot believe this is happening. I broke down during the crowning when they put it on my head and touched it and said, "Ah! it's really there. So, I'm shocked."

Miss USA will air live at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

