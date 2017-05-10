Meet the 51 Ladies Vying for the Title of Miss USA 2017

There are 51 women who are trying to go home with the title of Miss USA 2017 on Sunday, May 14. All 50 states and the District of Columbia are represented at the sometimes-controversial pageant. The 66th Miss USA pageant will be judged in evening gown and swimsuit category. There will also be a Final Look and the now-infamous Final Question round.

This year's pageant, which will be hosted by Julianne Hough and Terrence J., will be telecast live on Sunday night from the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. The show will also feature a performance by Cirque du Soleil's Michael Jackson ONE, Pitbull and Brett Eldridge. Ashley Graham will serve as the backstage host. Halima Aden, Carson Kressley, Brook Lee, Nancy Lublin, Jeannie Mai and Janet Mock will act as judges.

Check out the 51 contestants who are hoping to take home the crown...