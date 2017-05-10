Meet the 51 Ladies Vying for the Title of Miss USA 2017

Georgina Vaughan
There are 51 women who are trying to go home with the title of Miss USA 2017 on Sunday, May 14. All 50 states and the District of Columbia are represented at the sometimes-controversial pageant. The 66th Miss USA pageant will be judged in evening gown and swimsuit category. There will also be a Final Look and the now-infamous Final Question round.
This year's pageant, which will be hosted by Julianne Hough and Terrence J., will be telecast live on Sunday night from the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. The show will also feature a performance by Cirque du Soleil's Michael Jackson ONE, Pitbull and Brett Eldridge. Ashley Graham will serve as the backstage host. Halima Aden, Carson Kressley, Brook Lee, Nancy Lublin, Jeannie Mai and Janet Mock will act as judges.
Check out the 51 contestants who are hoping to take home the crown...
Baylee Smith
Alyssa London
Tommy Lynn Calhoun
Arynn Johnson
India Williams
Sabrina Janssen
Olga Litvinenko
Mia Jones
Linette De Los Santos
DeAnna Johnson
Julie Kuo
Cassie Lewis
Whitney Wandland
Brittany Winchester
Kelsey Weier
Catherine Carmichael
Madelynne Myers
Brooke Harris
Adrianna David
Julia Scarparotti
Krista Ferguson
Meridith Gould
Ashley Hamby
Bayleigh Dayton
Brooke Bezanson
Jasmine Fuelberth
Lauren York
Chhavi Verg
Sarah Mousseau
Ashley Mora
Hannah Lopa
Bethany Trahan
Kara McCullough
Kaitlin Coble
Raquel Wellentin
Dinaleigh Baxter
Alex Smith
Liz Denny
Cassandra Angst
Kelsey Swanson
Megan Gordon
Tessa Dee
Allee-Sutton Hethcoat
Nancy Gonzalez
Baylee Jensen
Madison Cota
Alex Carlson-Helo
Lauren Roush
Skylar Witte
Mikaela Shaw
Last year, the title of Miss USA 2016 went to Deshauana Barber, the first woman to win who was actively serving in the military at the time. At the time she told E! News, "I still am waiting for someone to pinch me, I feel like I'm dreaming, I cannot believe this is happening. I broke down during the crowning when they put it on my head and touched it and said, "Ah! it's really there. So, I'm shocked."
Miss USA will air live at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.