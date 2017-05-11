Gone, but never forgotten.

As members of the MTV family and Rob & Big co-stars continue to grapple with the shocking death of Christopher "Big Black" Boykin, we're reflecting on his and other fellow MTV stars' lasting impression on pop culture.

Often times more than just television personalities, individuals like Real World star Pedro Zamora and his struggle with AIDS changed the way many looked at the disease forever. Tragic losses like that of Road Rules star Diem Brown and Viva la Bam's Ryan Dunn still cut deep, even years after their death.

Look back at the fallen MTV stars we've lost too soon, and the legacies they left behind: