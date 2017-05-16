If there's one thing fans love about a royal wedding, it's finding out what the bride is wearing.

Ever since Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III of Monaco exchanged vows in 1956, royal couples haven't disappointed in the wardrobe department during their romantic ceremonies.

In addition to wearing "The Spencer Tiara," Princess Diana stunned in her Elizabeth Emanuel dress that featured a 25-foot train. As for Kate Middleton, she earned rave reviews for her gown by designer Sarah Burton.

While Pippa has been spotted shopping at high-end stores including Suzanne Neville in London's plush Knightsbridge, royal watchers still have no idea what the bride-to-be will wear on her big day this Saturday.

With suspense only growing, we decided to take a look back at a few other royal weddings to see what the bride wore.