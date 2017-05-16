14 Royal Wedding Dresses That Could Inspire Pippa Middleton's Top-Secret Look

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Blake Lively

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Pippa Middleton, Kate Middleton, Duchess Catherine

Inside Pippa and Kate Middleton's Relationship: How the Sisters Have Remained Close, Even When Royalty Got in the Way

Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess Of Cambridge

Kate Middleton's Best Looks

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

If there's one thing fans love about a royal wedding, it's finding out what the bride is wearing.

Ever since Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III of Monaco exchanged vows in 1956, royal couples haven't disappointed in the wardrobe department during their romantic ceremonies.

In addition to wearing "The Spencer Tiara," Princess Diana stunned in her Elizabeth Emanuel dress that featured a 25-foot train. As for Kate Middleton, she earned rave reviews for her gown by designer Sarah Burton.

While Pippa has been spotted shopping at high-end stores including Suzanne Neville in London's plush Knightsbridge, royal watchers still have no idea what the bride-to-be will wear on her big day this Saturday.

With suspense only growing, we decided to take a look back at a few other royal weddings to see what the bride wore.

 

Royal Weddings Galore, Beyond Will and Kate's

AP Images, Getty Images

Royal Weddings Galore

Don't get us wrong—we loved Kate Middleton and Prince William's fairytale wedding—but theirs aren't the only royal "I do's" we should be celebrating!

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip recently married Sofia Hellqvist in an absolutely beautiful ceremony in the chapel of the Royal Palace in Stockholm. The bride's long-sleeved, lace gown was reminiscent of Duchess Kate's 2013 dress, and Sofia's prince charming was (dare we say it) every bit as regal and handsome as William. 

There's something so romantic about the crowns and the tradition—and it doesn't hurt for your whole country to be celebrating along with you! So, without any further ado, please join us for look back at many of the beautiful royal weddings throughout history!

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Grace Van Cutsem

AP Photo\/Matt Dunham

Prince William & Kate Middleton

April 29, 2011

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew, Duke of York

Anwar Hussein\/Getty Images)

Sarah Ferguson & Prince Andrew, Duke of York

July 23, 1996

Article continues below

Prince Daniel, Princess Victoria, Sweden

Jonas Ekstromer - Pool\/Getty Images

Prince Daniel & Princess Victoria of Sweden

June 19, 2010

Prince Joachim, Princess Marie Cavallier, Denmark

Steen Brogaard\/AFP\/Getty Images

Prince Joachim & Princess Marie of Denmark

May 24, 2008

Prince Willem Alexander, Princess Maxima Zorreguieta, Holland

Anthony Harvey\/Getty Images

Prince Willem Alexander & Máxima Zorreguieta of The Netherlands

May 2, 2002

Article continues below

Prince Felipe, Princess of Asturias Letizia Ortiz, Spain

ODD ANDERSEN\/AFP\/Getty Images

Prince Felipe & Princess Letizia of Spain

May 22, 2004

Prince Frederik, Princess Mary Donaldson, Copenhagen

Pascal Le Segretain\/Getty Images

Prince Frederik & Princess Mary of Denmark

May 14, 2004

Princess Martha Louise, Prince Ari Behn, Norway

BASSIGNAC\/BUU\/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Princess Martha Louise & Ari Behn of Norway

May 24, 2002

Article continues below

Prince Haakon, Princess Mette-Marit Tjessem Hoiby, Norway

REUTERS\/Christian Charisius

Prince Haakon & Princess Mette-Marit of Norway

August 25, 2001

Prince Abdullah, Princess Rania Yassine, Jordan, Wedding

RABIH MOGHRABI\/AFP\/Getty Images

Prince Abdullah & Princess Rania of Jordan

June 10, 1993

Prince Pavlos, Miss Marie-Chantal Miller, Greece, Wedding

REUTERS\/Simon Kreitem

Prince Pavlos & Marie-Chantal Miller of Greece

July 1, 1995

Article continues below

Prince Charles, Princess Diana, Wedding

Jayne Fincher\/Princess Diana Archive\/Getty Images

Prince Charles and Princess Diana

July 29, 1981

Sweden Royals, Prince Carl Philip, Sofia Hellqvist

Mikael Fritzon\/ TT via AP

Sofia Hellqvist & Prince Carl Philip of Sweden

June 13, 2015

Grace Kelly, Prince Rainier, Monaco

AP Photo

Grace Kelly & Prince Rainier III of Monaco

April 18, 1956

Article continues below

If predictions do come true and Suzanne is the lucky creator, fans will be delighted to hear that she is an "award-winning designer of bridal and evening wear couture fashion, all British hand-made wedding dresses and gowns."

On the other hand, a source close to designer Giles Deacon's team teased the wedding dress design as "very simple, elegant and it's all handmade." 

Like we said, the biggest fashion look of the wedding is still very mysterious. 

 

Until then, calendars are marked for Saturday when Pippa will marry businessman James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire. Prince George and Princess Charlotte will have important roles in the ceremony.

And yes, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate will be in attendance as well.

TAGS/ Royals , Pippa Middleton , Weddings , Wedding Dress , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again