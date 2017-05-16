Inside Pippa and Kate Middleton's Relationship: How the Sisters Have Remained Close, Even When Royalty Got in the Way
If there's one thing fans love about a royal wedding, it's finding out what the bride is wearing.
Ever since Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III of Monaco exchanged vows in 1956, royal couples haven't disappointed in the wardrobe department during their romantic ceremonies.
In addition to wearing "The Spencer Tiara," Princess Diana stunned in her Elizabeth Emanuel dress that featured a 25-foot train. As for Kate Middleton, she earned rave reviews for her gown by designer Sarah Burton.
While Pippa has been spotted shopping at high-end stores including Suzanne Neville in London's plush Knightsbridge, royal watchers still have no idea what the bride-to-be will wear on her big day this Saturday.
With suspense only growing, we decided to take a look back at a few other royal weddings to see what the bride wore.
AP Images, Getty Images
Don't get us wrong—we loved Kate Middleton and Prince William's fairytale wedding—but theirs aren't the only royal "I do's" we should be celebrating!
Sweden's Prince Carl Philip recently married Sofia Hellqvist in an absolutely beautiful ceremony in the chapel of the Royal Palace in Stockholm. The bride's long-sleeved, lace gown was reminiscent of Duchess Kate's 2013 dress, and Sofia's prince charming was (dare we say it) every bit as regal and handsome as William.
There's something so romantic about the crowns and the tradition—and it doesn't hurt for your whole country to be celebrating along with you! So, without any further ado, please join us for look back at many of the beautiful royal weddings throughout history!
AP Photo\/Matt Dunham
April 29, 2011
Anwar Hussein\/Getty Images)
July 23, 1996
Jonas Ekstromer - Pool\/Getty Images
June 19, 2010
Steen Brogaard\/AFP\/Getty Images
May 24, 2008
Anthony Harvey\/Getty Images
May 2, 2002
ODD ANDERSEN\/AFP\/Getty Images
May 22, 2004
Pascal Le Segretain\/Getty Images
May 14, 2004
BASSIGNAC\/BUU\/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
May 24, 2002
REUTERS\/Christian Charisius
August 25, 2001
RABIH MOGHRABI\/AFP\/Getty Images
June 10, 1993
REUTERS\/Simon Kreitem
July 1, 1995
Jayne Fincher\/Princess Diana Archive\/Getty Images
July 29, 1981
Mikael Fritzon\/ TT via AP
June 13, 2015
AP Photo
April 18, 1956
If predictions do come true and Suzanne is the lucky creator, fans will be delighted to hear that she is an "award-winning designer of bridal and evening wear couture fashion, all British hand-made wedding dresses and gowns."
On the other hand, a source close to designer Giles Deacon's team teased the wedding dress design as "very simple, elegant and it's all handmade."
Like we said, the biggest fashion look of the wedding is still very mysterious.
Until then, calendars are marked for Saturday when Pippa will marry businessman James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire. Prince George and Princess Charlotte will have important roles in the ceremony.
And yes, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate will be in attendance as well.