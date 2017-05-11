It's finally here!

After a long wait, Miley Cyrus' new single "Malibu" is here in all its glory. The song debuted on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 radio show.

Cyrus and Diane Martel directed the video, which was also released Thursday.

The former Disney darling has spoken about the inspiration behind the track, namely her fiancé Liam Hemsworth, and why the two ultimately had to take a break.

"I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard. Suddenly you're like, 'I don't recognize you anymore.' We had to re-fall for each other," she said in a candid interview with Billboard.