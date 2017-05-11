It's finally here!
After a long wait, Miley Cyrus' new single "Malibu" is here in all its glory. The song debuted on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 radio show.
Cyrus and Diane Martel directed the video, which was also released Thursday.
The former Disney darling has spoken about the inspiration behind the track, namely her fiancé Liam Hemsworth, and why the two ultimately had to take a break.
"I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard. Suddenly you're like, 'I don't recognize you anymore.' We had to re-fall for each other," she said in a candid interview with Billboard.
Cyrus also shared that this upcoming album is entirely on her terms.
"I know exactly where I am right now. I know what I want this record to be. And not in the sense of manipulation—wanting something from my fans or the audience, like some slimy thing—'How do I get attention?' I never thought about that."
She continued, "This record is a reflection of the fact that yes, I don't give a f--k. But right now is not a time to give a f--k about people. I'm giving the world a hug and saying, ‘Hey, look. We're good, I love you.' And I hope you can say you love me back."
Earlier in the week, the 24-year-old hinted at some upcoming lyrics from the single on Instagram.
"It's supposed to be this hot all summer long. I never would've believed you if 3 years ago you told me I'd be here writing this song."
She also shared the single's cover art—showing her smiling while on a grassy field—and gave a shout out to her future hubby for snapping the shot.
Cyrus will be performing "Malibu" at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 21—but for now, thankfully, fans don't have to wait to hear her new tunes.