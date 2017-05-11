Second Wives Club Recap: Shiva Safai Becomes a Cover Model and a Nasty Feud Erupts at Katie Cazorla's Mermaid Party

  • By
  • &

by Gabi Duncan

Drama, drama, drama…

The first season of Second Wives Club continued tonight with even more conflict in the ladies' personal lives.

Shiva Safai was still worried about setting a date for her wedding to Mohamed Hadid, but luckily, she received a nice distraction when Harper's Bazaar Interiors stopped by to feature the couple and their extravagant mansion in a cover story.

Meanwhile, following the fight over dinner, Katie Cazorla decided to host a mermaid party for her girlfriends in the hopes of squashing any and all tension for good. Unfortunately, between sips of champagne and dips in the pool, another ugly feud erupted between Veronika Obeng and Morisa Surrey. Yikes!

Take a look at the recap video above to see what else went down!

Watch a brand new episode of Second Wives Club Thursday at 9 p.m., only on E!

