Unfortunately, newbie series No Tomorrow and Frequency will not be joining them, since both series were canceled on Monday after one season each.

The CW also announced that it has picked up four new series for the 2017/2018 season—Dynasty, Valor, Black Lightning and Life Sentence.

Dynasty is a reboot of the original 1980s series about a wealthy family and stars Grant Show and Elizabeth Gillies, while Valor is a military drama/conspiracy thriller about elite helicopter pilots starring Matt Barr and Christina Ochoa.

Black Lightning stars Cress Williams as a dad and retired superhero with the power of electrokinesis who's forced to put his suit back on and join the fight when he feels that his daughters are in danger.

Life Sentence is an hour-long dramedy that stars Lucy Hale as a young woman who lives like she's dying after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, then has to deal with the consequences when she finds out that diagnosis was wrong.

