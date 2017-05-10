Bravo
If you don't have anything nice to say, sit next to Andy Cohen!
Perhaps it's the power of live TV at 11 p.m. Maybe it's the booze that visitors are able to enjoy in the Bravo clubhouse. Or could it just be the simple fact that Watch What Happens Live brings out the shade in our favorite celebrities.
On Tuesday night's all-new episode, Broadway legend Patti LuPone was asked to share her honest thoughts on Madonna's role in Evita. Let's just say things got real interesting, real quickly.
"Madonna is a movie killer. She's dead behind the eyes. She cannot act her way out of a paper bag," Patti proclaimed. "She should not be in film or on stage. She's a wonderful performer for what she does, but she's not an actress. Bing!"
The moment got us thinking of all the other guests who have thrown a healthy dose of shade at fellow celebrities.
Charles Sykes\/Bravo\/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The Two and a Half Men star quickly proved he has yet to mend fences with Rihanna during his unforgettable appearance. "Oh, that bitch," he said. ""No, she abandoned common courtesy and common sense."
Bravo
Whether she's calling out her former Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars or the ladies of The View, this Bravo star always keeps it real. After all, not everybody gets the whole show to themselves when they appear. Bloop!
Charles Sykes\/Bravo\/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
During a game of Plead the Fifth, the businessman was asked to name the most overrated rapper. "Overrated? I mean, Jay Z," he shared without any hesitation. "He would say he was overrated. Rather be overrated than underpaid."
Bravo
Who needs some tea? 50 Cent and Soulja Boy weren't exactly pleased when the Empire star insinuated that the two may have become romantic. A nasty social media feud followed before everyone forgave and moved on.
Bravo
When The Talk co-host stopped by the Bravo clubhouse, she couldn't help but share her thoughts on The View. "I do think Barbara Walters is probably like, 'This amazing show I created is now just kind of withering away with a revolving door of hosts that people can't keep straight,'" she said. "I mean, I should know all the names of the hosts, and I don't, because it changes so often."
Bravo
Shady or just honest?! During one appearance on the show, the "Obsessed" singer said she didn't know Ariana Grande or Demi Lovato. "I listen to hip-hop more than I listen to pop music," she claimed.
Bravo
During a game of Shady Shonda Anaconda, the Grey's Anatomy star tried to play nice during a tough round of questions. When asked to name the moment her ABC show jumped the shark, Kate looked back on "the bomb episode" in season two. "But that's the one that made it everything, that made Grey's Anatomy," she explained. "I'd say she jumped that shark, but then we rode it all the way to the top."
Bravo
Sure, some are a lot more shady than others. Ultimately, many of these comments got the Internet buzzing with excitement.
It also helped the late-night host continue his popular show that just received a summer test run in syndication. Mazel, Andy!
Watch What Happens Live airs Sunday-Thursdays at 11 p.m. only on Bravo.
