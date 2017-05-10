Jennifer Hudson Joins The Voice Season 13

There's a new face joining The Voice coaching line-up for season 13 and she's bringing some singing competition experience to the job.

NBC has announced that Jennifer Hudson will perched among one of the show's iconic revolving chairs this fall alongside mainstays Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, as well as Miley Cyrus, returning after taking the spring cycle off.

"Jennifer is an extraordinary vocal talent and one of the premier voices of our time. She embodies the experience, expertise, positivity and sheer talent that "The Voice" stands for," said Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. "Her exceptional skills as a singer and actress have extended to film, television and Broadway, which makes her an incredible addition and a natural fit for our show."