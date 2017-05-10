Jennifer Hudson Joins The Voice Season 13

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.
There's a new face joining The Voice coaching line-up for season 13 and she's bringing some singing competition experience to the job.
NBC has announced that Jennifer Hudson will perched among one of the show's iconic revolving chairs this fall alongside mainstays Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, as well as Miley Cyrus, returning after taking the spring cycle off.
"Jennifer is an extraordinary vocal talent and one of the premier voices of our time. She embodies the experience, expertise, positivity and sheer talent that "The Voice" stands for," said Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. "Her exceptional skills as a singer and actress have extended to film, television and Broadway, which makes her an incredible addition and a natural fit for our show."
J.Hud is no stranger to The Voice, having served as a coach on the U.K. version earlier this year where she won her first season on the series. And she, of course, brings with her a deep understanding of what the aspiring singers are going through courtesy of her experience as a contestant on the third season of American Idol.
She replaces departing coach Alicia Keys, who, after two consecutive seasons, has asserted that she's ready to walk away from the show for good. Cyrus, on the other hand, returns to give Gwen Stefani a break. While not confirmed, it's presumed Blake Shelton's boo will be back in the spring.
Season 12 of The Voice continues on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC. Season 13 will premiere this fall.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)