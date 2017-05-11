Get ready to see a whole new side of Kylie Jenner!

In this first look at Kylie's highly anticipated new E! docu-series Life of Kylie, the 19-year-old juggles her beauty business, time with besties and so much more than what you've seen on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you, but they don't," Kylie says in the video. "Nobody has a perfect life. Now I can find what really is gonna make me happy."