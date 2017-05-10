Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
Hollywood moms make skincare look easy!
When you see Cindy Crawford, Lisa Bonet or Jada Pinkett Smith next to their talented offspring (Kaia Gerber, Zoë Kravitz and Willow Smith), there doesn't seem to be much of an age difference. Sure, we know that they are indeed two decades older, but today's A-list moms are proving that age is simply a number.
Looking "young," per se, is overrated. The key is to age gracefully, and these women are pros. Their healthy diets, personal trainers and access to the world's best estheticians play a major role in staying camera-ready. But, they are just like the rest of us—constantly on the hunt for game-changing products to add to their beauty routine.
What do these moms lean on to stay radiant? Keep scrolling!
Gabriel Olsen\/FilmMagic
The Vanderpump Rules star's must-have is only $7! She revealed that this drugstore product keeps her from breaking out.
Tim P. Whitby\/Getty Images
Over 25 years in Hollywood and this actress doesn't look much different than she did in the '90s. She's a fan of a skin treatment, which includes a daily vitamin and a serum that protects and hydrates the skin.
Karwai Tang\/WireImage
Drew's secret to youthful skin: a mask. "You paint it on with a brush. It starts to dry. It pulls. It gets so tight that it literally pulls your face," Drew told her Instagram followers. "But, It makes you look so fresh when you wash it off. And it's so effective." Enough said.
Jerod Harris\/Getty Images
The model and mom to up-and-comer Kaia Gerber developed her own line of products to achieve a "youthful radiance." The kit includes a moisturizer, sunscreen, cleanser, eye cream and skin treatment.
5 Piece System, $39.95
Rob Latour\/REX\/Shutterstock
It's hard to tell if this actress is Zoe Kravitz's sister or mother. She revealed that she uses that peel at night to increase cell regeneration.
Derma Peel, $42
Ken McKay\/ITV\/REX\/Shutterstock
On the Snatched press tour, the actress leaned on these 10-minute intensive, anti-wrinkle gel pads before going on camera. "A girl's gotta do what a girl's gotta do," she said on her Instagram. We agree, Goldie!
You're only a couple of products away for looking and feeling great, no matter your age!
Happy shopping!