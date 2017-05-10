Hollywood's Hottest Moms' Must-Have Skincare Products

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Demi Lovato

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kaia Gerber

Find Out What Cindy Crawford's Modeling Advice Is for Daughter Kaia Gerber

Christopher "Big Black" Boykin

Christopher "Big Black" Boykin Dead at 45: Everything We Know About the Rob & Big Star's Passing

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Hollywood moms make skincare look easy! 

When you see Cindy Crawford, Lisa Bonet or Jada Pinkett Smith next to their talented offspring (Kaia Gerber, Zoë Kravitz and Willow Smith), there doesn't seem to be much of an age difference. Sure, we know that they are indeed two decades older, but today's A-list moms are proving that age is simply a number. 

Looking "young," per se, is overrated. The key is to age gracefully, and these women are pros. Their healthy diets, personal trainers and access to the world's best estheticians play a major role in staying camera-ready. But, they are just like the rest of us—constantly on the hunt for game-changing products to add to their beauty routine.

Photos

Drugstore Beauty Products from Met Gala 2017

What do these moms lean on to stay radiant? Keep scrolling! 

ESC: Lisa Vanderpump

Gabriel Olsen\/FilmMagic

Lisa Vanderpump

The Vanderpump Rules star's must-have is only $7! She revealed that this drugstore product keeps her from breaking out.

ESC: Skincare Products Hollywood Moms Swear by

Neutrogena Naturals

Purifying Facial Cleanser With Salicylic Acid, $6.99

ESC: Jada Pinkett Smith

Tim P. Whitby\/Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith

Over 25 years in Hollywood and this actress doesn't look much different than she did in the '90s. She's a fan of a skin treatment, which includes a daily vitamin and a serum that protects and hydrates the skin.

Article continues below

ESC: Skincare Products Hollywood Moms Swear by

Zea Skin Solutions

Radiant Skin Anti-Aging System, $129

ESC: Drew Barrymore

Karwai Tang\/WireImage

Drew Barrymore

Drew's secret to youthful skin: a mask. "You paint it on with a brush. It starts to dry. It pulls. It gets so tight that it literally pulls your face," Drew told her Instagram followers. "But, It makes you look so fresh when you wash it off. And it's so effective." Enough said. 

ESC: Skincare Products Hollywood Moms Swear by

Hanacure

Multi-Action Treatment Mask - Starter, $29

Article continues below

ESC: Cindy Crawford

Jerod Harris\/Getty Images

Cindy Crawford

The model and mom to up-and-comer Kaia Gerber developed her own line of products to achieve a "youthful radiance." The kit includes a moisturizer, sunscreen, cleanser, eye cream and skin treatment.

ESC: Skincare Products Hollywood Moms Swear by

Meaningful Beauty

5 Piece System, $39.95

ESC: Lisa Bonet

Rob Latour\/REX\/Shutterstock

Lisa Bonet

It's hard to tell if this actress is Zoe Kravitz's sister or mother. She revealed that she uses that peel at night to increase cell regeneration.

Article continues below

ESC: Skincare Products Hollywood Moms Swear by

Rhonda Allison

Derma Peel, $42

ESC: Goldie Hawn

Ken McKay\/ITV\/REX\/Shutterstock

Goldie Hawn

On the Snatched press tour, the actress leaned on these 10-minute intensive, anti-wrinkle gel pads before going on camera. "A girl's gotta do what a girl's gotta do," she said on her Instagram. We agree, Goldie! 

ESC: Skincare Products Hollywood Moms Swear by

Skyn Iceland

Hydro Cool Firming Face Gels, $35

Article continues below

You're only a couple of products away for looking and feeling great, no matter your age! 

Happy shopping! 

TAGS/ Cindy Crawford , Jada Pinkett Smith , Kaia Gerber , Zoë Kravitz , Willow Smith , Top Stories , Beauty , Life/Style , Style Collective Skin , Mother's Day
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again