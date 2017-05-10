Is there any hope for Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett and mom Patti's relationship?
Well, if this sneak peek from Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition's May 12 episode is any indication, things are not looking good for their estranged mother and daughter.
"She lacks empathy with me," Kendra says in E! News' exclusive clip from the WE tv reality show's next episode, adding she comes from a "narcissistic" family. Patti, however, completely disagrees. "How can I be a narcissist when my world revolved around you?" she asks the Kendra on Top star.
And that's when Kendra drops this bombshell: "I feel like I am blamed for being alive." Cue the dramatic music!
So how does Patti react to this? And whose side are the therapists on, while saying the other has a "martyr" complex? Watch the clip above to find out.
As viewers have seen since the premiere, there's a lot of built up anger and issues between the pair, and Kendra admitted to E! News that "the decision to do family boot camp with my mom was the toughest decision of my life. It really truly was."
Still, coming on the show forced Kendra to re-open a door she thought she had closed for good.
"I closed the door and I said I will never open it up again and I was healed and what's crazy is that I learned how to move on in my life and form my own definition of what family is around me and I started believing it and I started creating my own family," the Girls Next Door star said. "Next thing you know, here we are facing each other at family boot camp, something I said I would never do again. She said the same thing and here we are."
Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.