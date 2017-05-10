So how does Patti react to this? And whose side are the therapists on, while saying the other has a "martyr" complex? Watch the clip above to find out.

As viewers have seen since the premiere, there's a lot of built up anger and issues between the pair, and Kendra admitted to E! News that "the decision to do family boot camp with my mom was the toughest decision of my life. It really truly was."

Still, coming on the show forced Kendra to re-open a door she thought she had closed for good.

"I closed the door and I said I will never open it up again and I was healed and what's crazy is that I learned how to move on in my life and form my own definition of what family is around me and I started believing it and I started creating my own family," the Girls Next Door star said. "Next thing you know, here we are facing each other at family boot camp, something I said I would never do again. She said the same thing and here we are."