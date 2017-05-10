Dynasty is returning to television. The CW has ordered Dynasty to series for the 2017-2018. The reboot of the classic primetime soap starring Joan Collins will now star Grant Show, Elizabeth Gillies, Nathalie Kelley, James Mackay, Alan Dale, Sam Adegoke, Robert Christopher Riley and Rafael de la Fuente.

No premiere date or episode count was announced.

The CW's Dynasty hails from Gossip Girl and The O.C. veterans Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage and executive producers Sallie Patrick of Revenge, Esther and Richard Shapiro, the creators of the original Dynasty, and Jane the Virgin's Brad Siberling.