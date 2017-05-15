Pippa Middleton Is About to Marry Into a Family With Major Money

Pippa Middleton may not be marrying into the royal family, but in a matter of just a few days, she'll have wealthy and respected new relatives all her own.

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton's younger sister is set to walk down the aisle on Saturday to her fiancé James Matthews, a former race car champion-turned-hedge fund manager.

It's no question that Middleton can certainly support herself—she's authored cookbooks, written as a columnist, benefitted from trust funds handed down by her great-grandmother and worked in the family party-planning business, Party Pieces, which is reportedly worth millions of its own. However, when she becomes Mrs. Matthews, she'll also come into contact with her husband's self-made fortune.