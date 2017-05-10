Robert Pattison and FKA twigs and 10 More Celeb Couples Who Work Out Together

Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs are on the move!

The Twilight alum and his fiancée and singer were spotted jogging together in the Malibu hills with their dog Tuesday. Nothing says love like working up a sweat!

Pattinson and his lady join a slew of celebrity couples who have been seen working out together over the years.

The list includes super-fit pairs Victoria Beckham and David Beckham and Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky. Nothing says inspiration like looking at your partner's hot bod, right? And the Beckhams also like to set up good habits early—they've gone hiking with their kids.

Meanwhile, fellow hotties Nikki Reed and husband Ian Somerhalder have hit the ski slopes together. Not much skiing for them nowadays, as they recently revealed the actress is pregnant with their first child."

 

Robert Pattinson & FKA twigs' Cutest Pics

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Couple Workout

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Not only does this couple workout together, but their furry friends come along, too!

Couple Workout, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham

What is their secret to human perfection? 

Anne Hathaway, Adam Shulman, Couple Workout

Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman

The Devil Wears Prada star and her hubby enjoy the occasional hike or walk along the beach for their cardio.

Fergie, Josh Duhamel, Couple Workout

Fergie and Josh Duhamel

They're in their own worlds while working out, but they're still together!

Couple Workout, Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed

These newlyweds hit the slopes for some fun and exercise! 

Couple Workout, Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady

A football player and an insanely gorgeous model? Apparently in their free time they run around chasing their kids for some extra cardio! 

Couple Workout, Savannah James, Lebron James

Lebron James and Savannah James

These two don't mess around, they head straight to the gym. 

Couple Workout, Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

Kickboxing for the win with this beautiful couple.

Couple Workout, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

We've seen these two run around Los Angeles all the time, but when they can, apparently this power couple likes to get in some exercise in a snowy wa.

Couple Workout, Giuliana Rancic, Bill Rancic

Giuliana Rancic and Bill Rancic

These members of the E! family love to be active with their son Duke, especially for hikes in Hollywood. 

Pattinson and FKA twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Barnett, began dating in 2014 and got engaged in 2015.

"There is a special connection between the two of them," a source told E! at the time. "They clicked instantly and they literally have been inseparable."

The two are notoriously private. They last made a public appearance in February, at the premiere of Pattinson's new movie Lost City of Z in London.

