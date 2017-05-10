Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs are on the move!

The Twilight alum and his fiancée and singer were spotted jogging together in the Malibu hills with their dog Tuesday. Nothing says love like working up a sweat!

Pattinson and his lady join a slew of celebrity couples who have been seen working out together over the years.

The list includes super-fit pairs Victoria Beckham and David Beckham and Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky. Nothing says inspiration like looking at your partner's hot bod, right? And the Beckhams also like to set up good habits early—they've gone hiking with their kids.

Meanwhile, fellow hotties Nikki Reed and husband Ian Somerhalder have hit the ski slopes together. Not much skiing for them nowadays, as they recently revealed the actress is pregnant with their first child."