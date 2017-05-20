Pippa Middleton Marries James Matthews

After a roughly 45-minute ceremony, the bride and groom made their first public debut as husband and wife when they stepped outside of the church just as the rain stopped.

The duo were smiling from ear to ear and ultimately shared a smooch in front of the excited crowd.

As was previously announced, Pippa's nephew, 3-year-old Prince George, served as a page boy while her niece, 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, was among the bridesmaids. Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, Prince Williamand Prince Harry were also in attendance.

Ever the helpful sister, Kate helped get the youngest members of the bridal party back into the vintage fleet of cars while fellow guests made their way back to Englefield House for a post-wedding reception.