The series premiere of What Happens at The Abbey is going to have everyone talking!
On Sunday's episode, we saw the staff of The Abbey mingling with celebs like Brandi Glanville and Tori Spelling, sharing tense moments and even hooking up with each other!
Cory and Murray are two of The Abbey employees who are currently in a relationship and while at a party at The Abbey owner David Cooley's house together, Cory saw Murray flirting with someone else.
While talking about Murray's flirting, Cory said, "My fuse is so short with this kid, right now I just…"
Their co-worker Kim also witnessed the flirting and said that she felt "so bad" for Cory.
"Murray is flirting with a guy right in front of him," Kim said. "Cory is such a sweet kid and has such a great heart. He deserves better."
Speaking of Kim, she arrived to the party with a date, but ended up making out with her close friend and co-worker Elizabeth.
Watch the What Happens at The Abbey recap video above to see Kim and Elizabeth kissing, Cory talking about Murray and see the other co-workers who might be hooking up soon!
