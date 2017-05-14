The series premiere of What Happens at The Abbey is going to have everyone talking!

On Sunday's episode, we saw the staff of The Abbey mingling with celebs like Brandi Glanville and Tori Spelling, sharing tense moments and even hooking up with each other!

Cory and Murray are two of The Abbey employees who are currently in a relationship and while at a party at The Abbey owner David Cooley's house together, Cory saw Murray flirting with someone else.

While talking about Murray's flirting, Cory said, "My fuse is so short with this kid, right now I just…"

Their co-worker Kim also witnessed the flirting and said that she felt "so bad" for Cory.