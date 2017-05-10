Brie Bella Gives Birth! See the First Photo of the Total Divas Star's Baby Daughter Birdie Joe Danielson
Does Nicki Minajhave a new man in her life?
If her latest Instagram is any clue, she just might! The "No Frauds" MC had fans talking after sharing an oh-so flirty snapshot alongside fellow rapper Nas. In the cozy photo opp, Nas wraps his arm around Minaj and leans into whisper something into her ear, as Nicki leans back with her eyes closed.
The caption doesn't offer too much in terms of evidence that the hip-hop pair is an item, as she wrote, "Only KINGS recognize QUEENS. @sweetchicklife has the best food congrats @nas"
Nicki and Nas were in Los Angeles celebrating the opening of the rapper and restaurateur's West Coast expansion to his Sweet Chick line of eateries.
Despite what's really going on between Nicki and Nas, their friendship spans back to 2012 when they co-starred as love interests in her music video for "Right By My Side."
Nicki ended her long-term relationship with Meek Mill earlier this year, and the Grammy nominee confirmed the news on Twitter in January. As for what ended their two-year romance, an insider told E! News at the time that communication issues ultimately drove them apart.
"They were fighting on and off for a little while about a few topics that upset Nicki. They had a bigger fight and then called it quits," the source shared.
If one thing's for sure, all eyes will be on Nicki and Nas and what their possible romance entails.