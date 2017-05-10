Does Nicki Minajhave a new man in her life?

If her latest Instagram is any clue, she just might! The "No Frauds" MC had fans talking after sharing an oh-so flirty snapshot alongside fellow rapper Nas. In the cozy photo opp, Nas wraps his arm around Minaj and leans into whisper something into her ear, as Nicki leans back with her eyes closed.

The caption doesn't offer too much in terms of evidence that the hip-hop pair is an item, as she wrote, "Only KINGS recognize QUEENS. @sweetchicklife has the best food congrats @nas"

Nicki and Nas were in Los Angeles celebrating the opening of the rapper and restaurateur's West Coast expansion to his Sweet Chick line of eateries.