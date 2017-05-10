Eva Longoria Talks Marriage, Pregnancy Rumors and More

Brie Bella Gives Birth! See the First Photo of the Total Divas Star's Baby Daughter Birdie Joe Danielson
Eva Longoria and José Bastón's one-year wedding anniversary is just around the corner on May 21.
"We can't believe it," Longoria told me while promoting her new indie drama Lowriders before adding with a laugh, "You know some days it feels like 40 years, and some days it feels like we met yesterday."
And sometimes they have to deal with pregnancy rumors. The most recent being last month when paparazzi snapped pics of Longoria in a bikini while they were on vacation.
She usually ignores the gossip, "but this time my mom called me because I actually really did look pregnant," Longoria said. "So I was like, 'Oh yeah, I could see why you were questioning that.'"
She blamed the "baby bump" on some extra cheese she ate during lunch.
Funny enough, she appears on the cover of the new issue of Health in a bikini. The photo shoot took place just before "cheese-gate." "I am trying to get back to this because this was pre-vacation," Longoria said.
As for baby planning with Bastón, Longoria said, "I don't know. Right now I am a step mom to three amazing kids, and I've had my hands full, and they are amazing and wonderful...It's been a lot of fun, a lot of fun being a step mom."
Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Lowriders tells the story of a young man (Gabriel Chavarria) who is torn between his distant father (Demián Bichir) and an older brother (Theo Rossi) who has just gotten out of prison after eight years behind bars. The film takes places in L.A.'s lowrider community with Longoria playing the young man's step mom.
The movie is in theaters on May 12.