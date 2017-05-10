Eva Longoria Talks Marriage, Pregnancy Rumors and More

Eva Longoria and José Bastón's one-year wedding anniversary is just around the corner on May 21.

"We can't believe it," Longoria told me while promoting her new indie drama Lowriders before adding with a laugh, "You know some days it feels like 40 years, and some days it feels like we met yesterday."

And sometimes they have to deal with pregnancy rumors. The most recent being last month when paparazzi snapped pics of Longoria in a bikini while they were on vacation.

She usually ignores the gossip, "but this time my mom called me because I actually really did look pregnant," Longoria said. "So I was like, 'Oh yeah, I could see why you were questioning that.'"

She blamed the "baby bump" on some extra cheese she ate during lunch.