Harry Styles is dropping his debut solo album later this week, and it is causing quite the chatter…about Taylor Swift .

Not only did the former One Direction band member recently open up to Rolling Stone magazine about his past relationship with the Grammy-winning singer, but there has also been speculation on whether there will be a song on his new album about their time together.

At first glance, many fans believed "Ever Since New York" would about the "Welcome to New York" singer, but after Harry debuted the song during a live performance on Saturday Night Live and the lyrics were released the hype largely died down.