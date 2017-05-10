Brie Bella Gives Birth! See the First Photo of the Total Divas Star's Baby Daughter Birdie Joe Danielson
Harry Styles is dropping his debut solo album later this week, and it is causing quite the chatter…about Taylor Swift .
Not only did the former One Direction band member recently open up to Rolling Stone magazine about his past relationship with the Grammy-winning singer, but there has also been speculation on whether there will be a song on his new album about their time together.
At first glance, many fans believed "Ever Since New York" would about the "Welcome to New York" singer, but after Harry debuted the song during a live performance on Saturday Night Live and the lyrics were released the hype largely died down.
Now, many fans believe "Two Ghosts" may actually be the song about his relationship with T.Swift.
After Apple Music released a 30-second trailer of Harry's upcoming Behind the Album documentary, it did not take long for the Internet to put a few puzzle pieces together.
In the video, Harry is singing an unreleased song that matches the lyrics shown in his notebook.
"Same lips red, same eyes blue/ Same white shirt, couple more tattoos/But it's not you, and it's not me/Tastes so sweet, looks so real/Sounds like something that I used to feel/But I can't touch what I see/We're not who we used to be/We're not who we used to be/We're just two ghosts standing in..."
Gustavo Caballero/David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
While the lyrics are heavily blurred, many are saying this is about the girl who has that "red lip classic" thing that Harry likes, Taylor.
Along with red lips the lyrics also mention a white t-shirt. Taylor famously sang about both in her hit song "Style"—predominantly rumored to be about Mr. Styles himself.
In addition, "Same eyes blue" could be in reference to Taylor's piercing blue eyes.
"I mean, I don't know if they're about me or not…but the issue is, she's so good, they're bloody everywhere," Harry told Rolling Stone after he was asked if Taylor wrote songs about him on 1989. "I write from my experiences; everyone does that. I'm lucky if everything [we went through together] helped create those songs. That's what hits your heart."
"That's the stuff that's hardest to say, and it's the stuff I talk least about," Harry continued. "That's the part that's about the two people. I'm never going to tell anybody everything."
Moving forward. @Harry_Styles: #BehindTheAlbum— Apple Music (@AppleMusic) May 9, 2017
May 15.
Only on Apple Music. pic.twitter.com/7WC7j6233k
While the "Sign of the Times" singer kept a tight lip on most of the details, he did have high praise for Taylor's music. "They're great songs...It's the most amazing unspoken dialogue ever."
This isn't the first time fans have thought a song was addressed to Taylor. Fans of One Direction also thought the band's Top 10 hit "Perfect" was about her too. While many parallels were made between the song and their relationship, fans were particularly interested in the line, "And if you're looking for someone to write your break-up songs about, Baby, I'm perfect, Baby, we're perfect."
The song that was released after Taylor's "Style" came out was accompanied by a music video with a solo Harry sitting in a hotel room during that particular line.
Both Taylor and Harry have not confirmed or denied the songs being about each other, which only encourages more speculation as more information is released.
The self-titled debut album will be released on May 12.