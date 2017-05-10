Jesus Christ Superstar Is NBC's Next Live Musical

Bettmann / Contributor
NBC is getting biblical for their next live musical.
The network has announced that following this winter's production of Bye, Bye Birdie with Jennifer Lopez, they'll be mounting a production of the classic Andrew Lloyd Webber rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar, planned for the most holy of Sundays: Easter 2018. The event will be executive produced by NBC's live musical partners Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, as well as lyricist Tim Rice, Marc Platt and Webber himself.
Based on the final weeks of Jesus' life, Jesus Christ Superstar also features several other historical figures in prominent roles, including Judas Iscariot, Mary Magdalene, Pontius Pilate, Caiaphas, Annas, Peter, Simon Zealotes and King Herod.
"As we continue to expand the profile of our live musicals, we are thrilled to be partnering with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice to bring a new live staging of the iconic Jesus Christ Superstar to NBC," said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, NBC Entertainment. "Casting has just begun, but we want to fill out this classic show with as many recording artists as possible to give proper voice to what is the original rock opera score."
Originally conceived as a concept album that hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts, Jesus Christ Superstar made its way to the Broadway stage in 1971, where it was nominated for five Tony Awards. It was also made into a feature film in 1973 with Oscar winning director Norman Jewison at the helm.
Jesus Christ Superstar airs live on Sunday, April 1, 2018 on NBC.
