Jesus Christ Superstar Is NBC's Next Live Musical

NBC is getting biblical for their next live musical.

The network has announced that following this winter's production of Bye, Bye Birdie with Jennifer Lopez, they'll be mounting a production of the classic Andrew Lloyd Webber rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar, planned for the most holy of Sundays: Easter 2018. The event will be executive produced by NBC's live musical partners Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, as well as lyricist Tim Rice, Marc Platt and Webber himself.

Based on the final weeks of Jesus' life, Jesus Christ Superstar also features several other historical figures in prominent roles, including Judas Iscariot, Mary Magdalene, Pontius Pilate, Caiaphas, Annas, Peter, Simon Zealotes and King Herod.