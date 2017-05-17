Breakfast? Or at this point, lunch?

Leakfast. [Laughs.] And it's probably like pizza slices that are just sitting in some random pizza shop that he walked by and swiped or whole pizzas that they may have thrown out the night before. He doesn't cook, so it's definitely some sort of takeout.

Is he active on social media?

Yeah, he's on Twitter. He has Twitter wars. They get pretty down and dirty, but he only has two followers: Him and himself from another account. [Laughs.]

So is he going to work? Or just kind of up?

He knows that he has to go to work, but he always tries to find the maximum situation for minimum effort and he found one this season and made some money. You'll hear more about that in this episode, 313.

Is he snacking?

Oh, that's all through the day. Yeah, some jerky in one pocket, chips in another pocket.