The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt characters are always busy. Viewers hardly see them with any downtime, they are always on the go.
"Kimmy is always coming in from the outside. She's always either on her way to save the world or returning from saving the world," Ellie Kemper told E! News during a visit to the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt set.
What is a typical day in lives of Kimmy Schmidt, Jacqueline White and Titus Andromedon? We went to the actors behind the characters, Kemper, Jane Krakowski and Tituss Burgess to find out.
A Day in the Life of Titus Andromedon (according to Burgess)
What time does he wake up, and how?
He tries not to, but usually he wakes up with some ungodly treat that is probably has like two or three thousand calories in it that's stuck, half of it ins his mouth and half of it in his hand. It's gotten all over the bed. It's probably 2 or 3 p.m. That's how he wakes up.
What's his hygiene routine? Shower in the morning? A bath?
Well, you'll find out that he—there's a bathroom situation in one of the episodes—so he probably seeks out another place to do personal hygiene…He'll brush his teeth, but not with toothpaste, with cream cheese or something like that. [Laughs.]
Breakfast? Or at this point, lunch?
Leakfast. [Laughs.] And it's probably like pizza slices that are just sitting in some random pizza shop that he walked by and swiped or whole pizzas that they may have thrown out the night before. He doesn't cook, so it's definitely some sort of takeout.
Is he active on social media?
Yeah, he's on Twitter. He has Twitter wars. They get pretty down and dirty, but he only has two followers: Him and himself from another account. [Laughs.]
So is he going to work? Or just kind of up?
He knows that he has to go to work, but he always tries to find the maximum situation for minimum effort and he found one this season and made some money. You'll hear more about that in this episode, 313.
Is he snacking?
Oh, that's all through the day. Yeah, some jerky in one pocket, chips in another pocket.
Dinner?
Only what Kimmy brings home from wherever she was and he's pissed if she doesn't. They might nowadays go to Jacqueline's place, of course Jacqueline doesn't eat…So they might all order some takeout and she sits and watches them eat.
If he's getting up at two or three in the afternoon, what's bedtime?
Probably like four or five in the morning.
Between dinner and going to bed, what's his night like?
Ice cream. Ice cream, some version of SNL, Jeopardy, oddly enough, and probably Jerry Springer…on their VHS.
A Day in the Life of Jacqueline White (according to Krakowski)
Jacqueline's daily schedule:
"Get me up at 10 but don't wake me."
"Diet water for breakfast."
"Off to Spirit Cycle."
"Then phoning Kimmy to pick me up in her Uber."
"Meet with my aquaint-emy Mimi Kanasis [Amy Sedaris] to go to a gala thrown by Deirdre Robespierre [Anna Camp]."
A Day in the Life of Kimmy Schmidt (according to Kemper)
What time does Kimmy wake up?
I feel like Kimmy is up with the light, probably a little before that, so like 4:30 a.m. or 5 a.m. wake-up call. She now—I think I can say this—rows crew this season, so I feel like she's up very early. I think she rises early and she has three square meals…I think they might be normal. She seems regimented.
Does she shower at night? Morning?
She probably showers—I feel like she greets the day with a shower, clean up, right? Kimmy is always coming in from the outside. She's always either on her way to save the world or returning from saving the world. I know this because she always has her coat on. [Laughs.] I'm never without a coat.
Bedtime?
I feel reasonable, 9 p.m., 10 p.m.
Is she on social media?
No. No, no, no.
Has she figured out what Twitter is?
No, I feel like they basically just got wiffy, as they call it, that's wi-fi, in the apartment, so I feel like they're a few steps away.
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt season three premieres Friday, May 19 on Netflix.