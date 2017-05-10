Bow Wow's been found out.

The rapper-reality star, who now goes by Shad Moss, was recently photographed on a commercial flight, which might seem like a typical celeb sighting—except Bow Wow had just indicated on Instagram that he was flying to New York City on a super luxe private jet.

Oops... Needless to say, Twitter hasn't stopped roasting him since.

It all started when Bow Wow shared a snapshot of the aircraft captioned, "Travel day. NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop. Lets gooo. I promise to bring yall the hottest show EVER. May 25th on @wetv."