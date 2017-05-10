Bow Wow Lied About Flying on a Private Jet, and Twitter Won't Let it Go

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Demi Lovato

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Brie Bella, Maternity Shoot

Brie Bella Gives Birth! See the First Photo of the Total Divas Star's Baby Daughter Birdie Joe Danielson

Dynasty

Dynasty Reboot Officially Coming to The CW

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Bow Wow, Instagram

Instagram

Bow Wow's been found out. 

The rapper-reality star, who now goes by Shad Moss, was recently photographed on a commercial flight, which might seem like a typical celeb sighting—except Bow Wow had just indicated on Instagram that he was flying to New York City on a super luxe private jet. 

Oops... Needless to say, Twitter hasn't stopped roasting him since.

It all started when Bow Wow shared a snapshot of the aircraft captioned, "Travel day. NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop. Lets gooo. I promise to bring yall the hottest show EVER. May 25th on @wetv."

Photos

Celebs on Vacation

Pretty standard travel means for Hollywood's most jet-setting stars, until a sneaky fan and fellow passenger caught Bow Wow "catfishing" his followers. 

"So this guy lil bow wow is on my flight to NY. But on Instagram he posted a picture of a private jet captioned ‘traveling to NY Today' smh," a Snapchat user captioned a photo that made its way to Twitter and went viral.

It didn't take long for internet sleuths to connect the dots and realize that the stock photo Bow Wow shared is one used by a Florida transportation service. Talk about awkward.

And as it turns out, the Growing Up Hip Hop personality has done this before! Looks like not even a new filter will keep Twitter from finding out the truth. 

Since the hilarious moment, the internet has come up with its own #BowWowChallenge, which sees social media users getting in on the joke by posting photos of themselves in more-than-meets-the-eye scenarios. 

Bow Wow has yet to comment on the snafu, but he's posted plenty of selfies in the aftermath, so he's clearly not bothered by the attention. 

TAGS/ Bow Wow , Viral , Twitter , Instagram , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again