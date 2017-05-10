Brie Bella Gives Birth! See the First Photo of the Total Divas Star's Baby Daughter Birdie Joe Danielson
Bow Wow's been found out.
The rapper-reality star, who now goes by Shad Moss, was recently photographed on a commercial flight, which might seem like a typical celeb sighting—except Bow Wow had just indicated on Instagram that he was flying to New York City on a super luxe private jet.
Oops... Needless to say, Twitter hasn't stopped roasting him since.
It all started when Bow Wow shared a snapshot of the aircraft captioned, "Travel day. NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop. Lets gooo. I promise to bring yall the hottest show EVER. May 25th on @wetv."
Lmfaooooo who's mans is this @smoss?! pic.twitter.com/MHDvIcMppG— Osama Bin Drinkin'?? (@Al_Khee) May 9, 2017
Pretty standard travel means for Hollywood's most jet-setting stars, until a sneaky fan and fellow passenger caught Bow Wow "catfishing" his followers.
"So this guy lil bow wow is on my flight to NY. But on Instagram he posted a picture of a private jet captioned ‘traveling to NY Today' smh," a Snapchat user captioned a photo that made its way to Twitter and went viral.
It didn't take long for internet sleuths to connect the dots and realize that the stock photo Bow Wow shared is one used by a Florida transportation service. Talk about awkward.
I had to go check for myself. Why, Bow Wow? ?? pic.twitter.com/6FCQaq5wBu— ?Marcus (@TheMisterMarcus) May 10, 2017
And as it turns out, the Growing Up Hip Hop personality has done this before! Looks like not even a new filter will keep Twitter from finding out the truth.
Since the hilarious moment, the internet has come up with its own #BowWowChallenge, which sees social media users getting in on the joke by posting photos of themselves in more-than-meets-the-eye scenarios.
Live at the stadium for the #bowwowchallenge pic.twitter.com/DYLDuMWLCy— The Chief (@miketjnr) May 10, 2017
I remember the time I saw Beyonce in concert #bowwowchallenge pic.twitter.com/zTDWdiLnzf— fruit rollup (@fashoookayyy) May 10, 2017
Heading off to Europe for some much needed relaxation ?? #tsalines #bowwowchallenge pic.twitter.com/wSTcprVSbt— Kevin Wagstaff (@kjwaggz42) May 10, 2017
Bow Wow has yet to comment on the snafu, but he's posted plenty of selfies in the aftermath, so he's clearly not bothered by the attention.