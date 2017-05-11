The countdown to summer is getting shorter, meaning bikini season is quickly approaching (whether we like it or not).
Don't know where to begin or how get your game face on? Don't stress. We got the inside scoop from celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak, a.k.a. the key to Kim Kardashian's (and other A-listers like Amanda Seyfried, Julianne Hough and Lady Gaga) killer figure. "You're gonna get lean in life and strong in the gym," Pasternak explained.
So, how does the trainer help Hollywood's biggest celebs get a toned physique? Morgan Stewart worked out with the fitness guru one-on-one to find out the latest tricks that'll get you in tip-top shape and beach-body ready. Watch the (hilariously funny) video below!
It may seem difficult to reach those #bodygoals, but the process is a bit more simple than you might guess. Follow Pasternak's five steps—reaching a step goal, getting enough sleep, unplugging from technology, dieting properly and practicing five minutes of resistance exercise—every day to get on the road of healthy living.
Turgeon/Winslow/Splash News
Although crunches may seem like the key to getting a flatter mid section, they actually end up shortening the area, according to the pro. Instead, try out the hip bridge exercise in the video above. It lengthens the area all while targeting your butt, hips and core. Talk about a win-win.
Also be sure to mix in some skater lunges during your workout routine. Not only does this exercise tighten up those thighs, but you're moving laterally so your butt and hip will benefit from the movement as well.
Now get out there and start moving!