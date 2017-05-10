Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Oh, the drama!
Tony Award winner Patti Lupone didn't bat a false eyelash when Madonna was mentioned on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Tuesday. The actress, who currently stars in War Paint, isn't the first person to cross the Material Girl—though not everyone has done so with such reckless abandon. Madonna has yet to respond to Lupone's comments, as she's done when fellow musicians like Lady Gaga and Elton John have talked trash about her in the press.
After battling oppression and sexism for most of her career, Madonna has developed a thick skin. And, no matter what her haters say, she knows exactly who she is: "Bitch, I'm Madonna."
Here, E! News looks at nine stars who've dared to cross her over the years:
Bravo
The Broadway legend thought Madonna's film adaptation of Evita—and her performance of "Buenos Aires" in particular—was a "piece of s--t." In fact, she said, "Madonna is a movie killer. She's dead behind the eyes. She cannot act her way out of a paper bag. She should not be in film or on stage. She's a wonderful performer for what she does, but she's not an actress. Bing!"
Chip Somodevilla\/Getty Images\r\n
An "outraged" Madonna spoke a Women's Rally in Washington, D.C., and confessed she'd "thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House," since Trump took office. "But," she said, "I know this won't change anything." In response, Trump called the singer "disgusting." "She hurt that whole cause," he said. "I thought what she said was disgraceful to our country."
AP\/REX\/Shutterstock
After comparisons between Gaga's "Born This Way" and Madonna's "Express Yourself" were made, a shady rivalry was born. "I don't mean to disrespect Madonna...She's a nice lady. And she's had a fantastic, huge career. She's the biggest pop star of all time. But I play a lot of instruments. I write all my own music. I spend hours and hours a day in the studio. I'm a producer. I'm a writer. What I do is different," Gaga told Zane Lowe in a perceived dig at the "Music" singer. "I don't mean that in a disrespectful way. I just will not be compared to anyone anymore I am who the f--k I am and this is me. My life story is my life story, just like yours is."
Vh1
Music producer David Foster's daughters met Madonna after school as kids. "I will never forget this. I tried to copy one of her outfits. I wore a blue satin button-up shirt because she wore that at one of the award shows. I tried to recreate the look so when she would see me she'd think, 'Oh, you're really cool!'" Erin said. According to Sara, "She was not impressed! She was like, 'What are these kids doing here?'" Sadly, Erin admitted, "She wanted nothing to do with us."
CNN
Deeming her a "once great legend," the British blowhard said he'd "watched this undeniably supremely gifted woman descend into a pantomime freak, on and off stage." After mocking her cape catastrophe at the Brit Awards, the columnist went for the jugular, calling Madonna a "negligent, dumb, self-obsessed and repulsive" mother. Morgan also called her just as "immature" as the "toyboys she dates and dumps with the zealotry of a pubescent teenager."
Tyler Golden\/NBC
"I never hated her, I just thought she was a bitch. Actually I quite respect her," wrote Cher, who had seemingly made fun of Madonna's album title on Twitter just 14 months earlier. "Actually I think Madge might be one of the most amazing artists I've known. I don't like everything she does, for sure, but she is always riding the crest of the wave. She always saw trends WAY before anyone else, and had great videos," she said. "Besides saying, 'WTF [is] MDNA,' I'm fine with it."
Terry Wyatt\/Getty Images
The once inseparable friends reportedly had a falling out over Paltrow's friendship with fitness guru Tracy Anderson. "I can be mean. I can cave in to gossip. I can ice people out and I can definitely harbor revenge. In fact, I'm having a situation right now with a friend where I'm feeling pretty angry," the actress told the magazine, adding it's "good" Anderson no longer trains Madonna. "It was too much. She keeps people waiting—it takes up your whole day."
Splash News
After years of mudslinging, the "Rocket Man" ended their nine-year feud in 2013. It all started when John appeared the award show and dissed the "Borderline singer. "Madonna, Best Live Act? F--k off. Since when has lip-syncing been live?" he said at the time. "Sorry about that, but I think everyone who lip syncs on stage in public when you pay like 75 quid to see them should be shot. Thank you very much. That's me off her Christmas card list, but do I give a toss? No."
CARL DE SOUZA\/AFP\/Getty Images
The King of Pop, who briefly dated the Material Girl, said she was "not a nice person" during a taped conversation with his spiritual adviser Rabbi Shmuley Boteach. "Madonna laid the law down to me before we went out. [She said], 'I am not going to Disneyland, OK? That's out. I said, 'I didn't ask to go to Disneyland.' She said, 'We are going to the restaurant. Afterwards, we are going to a strip bar.' I said, 'I am not going to a strip bar, where they cross-dress...I am not going to go there. If that's how it is, forget this whole thing.'...Afterwards, she wrote some mean things about me in the press. I wrote that she is a nasty witch, after I was so kind to her."
