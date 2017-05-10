Oh, the drama!



Tony Award winner Patti Lupone didn't bat a false eyelash when Madonna was mentioned on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Tuesday. The actress, who currently stars in War Paint, isn't the first person to cross the Material Girl—though not everyone has done so with such reckless abandon. Madonna has yet to respond to Lupone's comments, as she's done when fellow musicians like Lady Gaga and Elton John have talked trash about her in the press.

After battling oppression and sexism for most of her career, Madonna has developed a thick skin. And, no matter what her haters say, she knows exactly who she is: "Bitch, I'm Madonna."

Here, E! News looks at nine stars who've dared to cross her over the years: