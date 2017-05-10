Christopher "Big Black" Boykin passed away on Tuesday morning, the star of MTV's Rob & Big was just 45.

After his passing was confirmed, MTV released a statement to E! News.

"MTV is deeply saddened to learn the news of Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin's passing. He was a long time and beloved member of the MTV family and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this time," the statement said.

Rob Dyrdek also spoke out about his friend and co-star's death on social media Tuesday evening, "My heart is broken. I don't want write this post. I don't want to believe that this is reality. I am so thankful for you."