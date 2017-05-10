Take It Off! Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off "Bomb Ass Body" in Naked Photo Shoot—and Kylie Jenner Is So Jealous
Christopher "Big Black" Boykin passed away on Tuesday morning, the star of MTV's Rob & Big was just 45.
After his passing was confirmed, MTV released a statement to E! News.
"MTV is deeply saddened to learn the news of Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin's passing. He was a long time and beloved member of the MTV family and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this time," the statement said.
Rob Dyrdek also spoke out about his friend and co-star's death on social media Tuesday evening, "My heart is broken. I don't want write this post. I don't want to believe that this is reality. I am so thankful for you."
As time passes, more and more tributes are being posted for the reality star.
Watch the E! News video above to see all of the tributes and to find out what reports are saying led to his passing.
