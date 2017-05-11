Little could we have known when 28-year-old Prince William proposed to an ordinary girl from Berkshire, his future bride would be responsible for changing the royal family forever.

It's been almost seven years since that day and in that time there has been a revolutionary shift in the way the House of Windsor does business. Traditional pomp and circumstance still abound, of course, but alongside it, with equal importance, there is now an unprecedented amount of soul bearing and emotional confessionals—the kind of thing the royal family has always publicly shied away from.

And there is no doubt that Kate is at the root of this fundamental change.