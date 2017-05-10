Lily Aldridge was stunning at the Met Gala.
The Victoria Secret model appeared on the carpet in one of the most memorable ensembles of the night. The most underrated part of her look: her sleek hairstyle.
Her 'do is relatively simple in comparison to the rest of her look. But, when you're wearing a Ralph Lauren white silk charmeuse evening dress, red hot Balenciaga boots, Bulgari jewelry and a sultry veil, an over-the-top hairstyle just won't do. Shine, body and the perfect part are the keys to achieving this look.
"For Lily's look, we wanted the hair to be sleek, tight to the head and sculpted under the fuscia tulle," celebrity hairstylist Bryce Scarlett told E! News. This is the stylist's fourth year perfecting Lily's hair for the Met Gala, and this year's theme, an ode to Comme des Garçons, inspired him to take it to the next level, adding her headpiece.
The best (and maybe most surprising) aspect of the look? It was changed at the very last minute from an updo to being worn down.
Whether you're looking for a hairstyle to complement your jaw-dropping prom dress or an everyday style, watch the video above!
Easy enough, right?