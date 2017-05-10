Lily Aldridge was stunning at the Met Gala.

The Victoria Secret model appeared on the carpet in one of the most memorable ensembles of the night. The most underrated part of her look: her sleek hairstyle.

Her 'do is relatively simple in comparison to the rest of her look. But, when you're wearing a Ralph Lauren white silk charmeuse evening dress, red hot Balenciaga boots, Bulgari jewelry and a sultry veil, an over-the-top hairstyle just won't do. Shine, body and the perfect part are the keys to achieving this look.