The CW is making some changes.

The network released its schedule for the 2017 fall TV season on Thursday, and a few of their biggest shows are moving to new nights.

Arrow, which has always aired on Wednesdays, will now move to Thursday nights, being paired with Supernatural. Meanwhile, new hit drama Riverdale will take over the Wednesday at 8 p.m. timeslot.

Also on the move? Jane the Virgin and DC's Legends of Tomorrow, while new dramas Dynasty and Valor landed big lead-ins for their fall debuts...