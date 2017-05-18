Riverdale and Arrow Are Moving to New Nights on The CW's Fall 2017 Schedule

The CW is making some changes.

The network released its schedule for the 2017 fall TV season on Thursday, and a few of their biggest shows are moving to new nights.

Arrow, which has always aired on Wednesdays, will now move to Thursday nights, being paired with Supernatural. Meanwhile, new hit drama  Riverdale will take over the Wednesday at 8 p.m. timeslot.

Also on the move? Jane the Virgin and DC's Legends of Tomorrow, while new dramas Dynasty and Valor landed big lead-ins for their fall debuts...

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Riverdale season 1 finale

The CW

Check out the full schedule below (New shows are in caps): 

MONDAY
8-9 p.m. Supergirl 

9-10 p.m. VALOR
 
TUESDAY
8-9 p.m. The Flash
 
9-10. p.m.  DC's Legends of Tomorrow

WEDNESDAY
8-9 p.m. Riverdale
 
9-10 p.m. DYNASTY
 
THURSDAY
8-9 p.m. Supernatural

9-10 p.m.: Arrow
 
FRIDAY
8-9 p.m. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
 
9-10 p.m. Jane the Virgin

Midseason: New dramas LIFE SENTENCE and BLACK LIGHTNING will debut at midseason, with fan-favorites like The 100, iZombie and The Originals also set to return in 2018. 

