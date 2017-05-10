ABC Fall 2017 Schedule

TKTK
Check out the full schedule below (New shows are in caps):
MONDAY
8-10 p.m. The Voice
10-11 p.m. TIMELESS
TUESDAY
8-9 p.m. The Voice
9-10. p.m. THIS IS US
10-11 p.m. Chicago Fire
WEDNESDAY
8-9 p.m. Blindspot
9-10 p.m. Law & Order: SVU
10-11 p.m. Chicago P.D.
THURSDAY
8-8:30 p.m. Superstore
8:30-9 p.m. THE GOOD PLACE
9-10 p.m.: Chicago Med
10-11 p.m. The Blacklist
FRIDAY
8-9 p.m. CAUGHT ON CAMERICA WITH NICK CANNON
9-10 p.m. Grimm
10-11 p.m. Dateline
SATURDAY
8-10 p.m. Dateline Saturday Night Mystery
10-11 p.m. Saturday Night Live (encores)
SUNDAY
7-8:20 p.m. Football Night in America
8:20-11 p.m. Sunday Night Football
Midseason: