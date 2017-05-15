Fox Fall 2017 TV Schedule: A Few Shows Are on the Move...and New Girl Is MIA

You might want to give your DVR a heads up.

Fox released their schedule for the 2017 fall TV season on Monday, and several of their returning shows are on the move...while the seventh and final season of New Girl is MIA, being held for midseason along with the highly anticipated return of The X-Files.

Some of the shows changing nights include Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Gotham, while new series The Gifted and Ghosted will make their debuts in the fall...

Check out the full schedule below (New shows are in caps): 

MONDAY
8-9 p.m. Lucifer
9-10 p.m. THE GIFTED
 
TUESDAY
8-9 p.m. Lethal Weapon
9-9:30 p.m.  The Mick
9:30-10 p.m. Brooklyn Nine-Nine

WEDNESDAY
8-9 p.m. Empire
9-10 p.m. Star
 
THURSDAY
8-9 p.m. Gotham
9-10 p.m. THE ORVILLE
 
FRIDAY
8-9 p.m. Hell's Kitchen
9-10 p.m. The Exorcist
 
SATURDAY
7-10:30 p.m. Fox Sports Saturday: Fox College Football
 
SUNDAY
7-7:30 p.m.  NFL on Fox
7:30-8 p.m.: The OT/Bob's Burgers
8-8:30 p.m.: The Simpsons
8:30-9 p.m.: GHOSTED
9-9:30 p.m.: Family Guy
9:30-10 p.m.: The Last Man on Earth

Midseason: Returning shows being held for midseason include the seventh and final season of New Girl and the return of The X-Files. New dramas include THE RESIDENT and Ryan Murphy's 9-1-1 starring Angela Bassett, while new comedy LA TO VEGAS will also premiere later in the year.

"We're so proud of this show," Fox's Gary Newman said about New Girl. "It's a quintessential Fox series...so we wanted to give it and its loyal fans the send-off it deserves."

