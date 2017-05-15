You might want to give your DVR a heads up.

Fox released their schedule for the 2017 fall TV season on Monday, and several of their returning shows are on the move...while the seventh and final season of New Girl is MIA, being held for midseason along with the highly anticipated return of The X-Files.

Some of the shows changing nights include Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Gotham, while new series The Gifted and Ghosted will make their debuts in the fall...