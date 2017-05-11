After she won an Oscar in 2013, Jennifer Lawrence insisted that nothing had really changed for her, at least as far as who she was on the inside.

"I'm actually surprised at how surprised everyone is that nothing has changed or feels different," the actress said in an interview about nine months after she won Best Actress for Silver Linings Playbook. "I think everyone believes that when you win an Oscar, it's like some sort of magical charm that changes everything in your life. It really hasn't. I have had the most amazing year—career wise—and I am so grateful and so honored, but it really hasn't changed anything for my personal life. I still put on my acting pants one leg at a time."

Lawrence could be forgiven for being surprised by people's surprise. Oscars tend to make the people who win them look pretty fancy, at least at first. But if you narrow it down to just the Oscar, which she accepted after tripping on her way up to the stage—it's true, she didn't become a different person, more untouchable or more mysterious, because she was an Oscar winner.

But that doesn't mean she wasn't forced to change.