Who were your first celeb fans?

Lana Del Rey was one of the first people to post a picture wearing one of my jackets (the Guns N' Roses tour jacket). Her fans freaked out because they thought she might be opening for the GNR Tour. She wasn't, but because she's been a long-time friend of the band's they asked me to make her a jacket. Kendall Jenner was the first to wear one of my jackets on television, which was fun to see. And Gigi Hadid was the first person to highlight the multi-functional use of jackets by wearing hers inside out while out in LA.

What's a typical day like for you?

I don't have a typical routine per se. I'm usually juggling different elements of the Philip Ayler operations in addition to owning a barbershop, Frank's Chop Shop in West Hollywood. I find myself spending a lot of time in Downtown Los Angeles checking in with my factories and suppliers or at The Chop Shop making sure things are running smoothly. It's great to have both businesses located in LA because I can have face-to-face interaction with my teams on a daily basis.