Years later, it was revealed the two had had a falling out. Speaking to Louisiana radio station 107 Jamz in 2016, Big Black said Dyrdek has a "total ego problem" and that he was treated like a "sidekick."

"As long as I was playing that slave role on Rob & Big, everything was cool," he said. "When n---a got big, got a little money in his pocket, that added to his change."

In 2016, Dyrdek said on the show In Depth With Graham Bensinger he thinks Big Black had a more difficult time handling fame and that he thinks they both struggled with the idea of being known solely for Rob & Big.

"I think he didn't want to be known for like, the sidekick, right, so that created a lot of that tension between me and him," he said, adding, "I think it was more the fundamental struggle of wanting to not be so connected to each other and ultimately, after we had a big blowout creatively over like, an idea, 'cause he knows I was writing all the ideas and then he was going at me by saying, 'This idea's wack!' Things were so tense at certain times...we literally would film some of the funniest things that we have ever done and like, be losing it, and then walk away, not talking to each other.""