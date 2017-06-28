Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham Welcome Their First Baby

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham have officially become parents!

The model revealed their son arrived on Wednesday by sharing a black and white photo of their newborn's tiny hand. "Our little man arrived! Jack Oscar Statham 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24th."

The Mad Max: Fury Road star broke the news of her pregnancy also on Instagram in February. "Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie x Photo by @jasonstatham," she captioned the post that revealed the model had a growing baby bump while relaxing on the beach.

On May 20th, Rosie was surrounded by around 40-50 family and friends for her beautiful baby shower. "Everyone was really chill and the spotlight was Rosie," a source told E! News at the time adding that the mama-to-be looked absolutely "flawless" during the bash.

According to our insider, guests dined on healthy snacks and were treated to neutral-themed decor so as not to reveal the baby's sex—but both Jason and Rosie knew whether they were having a boy or a girl well before the shower.