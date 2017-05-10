Start clearing those DVRs now, people, because so many new shows are coming your way.

The 2017 Upfronts are upon us, which means ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW will all be making their final decisions about which pilots they will be picking up to series for the 2017-18 TV season, aka it's basically the small screen's version of The Hunger Games. It's exciting. It's exhausting. It's exhilarating. Yes, we're nerds, and we don't care who knows it!

As the networks announce their pick-ups, we'll be giving you the rundown on what the shows are about and who's starring in them.

So keep checking back with us throughout the week as we update this post with the latest pick-ups...