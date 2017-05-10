Diddy Tops Forbes' List of Richest Hip-Hop Artists for 7th Year and Is Not Far Away From Becoming a Billionaire
Miley Cyrus is getting ready for her official music return.
The singer is set to release a new single, "Malibu," and will perform it for the first time on TV at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards next weekend.
The song will mark Cyrus' first new solo track in almost two years. The singer, who performed and served as a coach on The Voice last year, released a teaser clip from its music video Wednesday.
The video shows the singer frolicking on a beach in Malibu, smiling and wearing a slew of white outfits, with her hair in a high ponytail. The singer's modest look marks a sharp contrast to the colorful, often revealing and even controversial outfits she had worn in recent years in her music videos and while on tour.
"Miley Cyrus is and always has been an artist that makes an impact. Her incredible talent and imprint on pop culture are undeniable," Mark Bracco, executive producer of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, said in a statement. "We are thrilled to have her debut 'Malibu' at the ‘2017 Billboard Music Awards' and look forward to a raw and honest performance that will likely surprise many."
As Miley did not release new music last year, she is not nominated for a Billboard Music Award. The nominees include The Chainsmokers, Drake and Rihanna.
The 2017 Billboard Music Awards will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from Las Vegas on May 21.