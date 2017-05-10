Eva Longoria's family is leaving quite the impression on Tyler Henry!

In this sneak peek from the midseason premiere of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, the actress' deceased aunts make a memorable entrance during her reading with the 21-year-old clairvoyant.

"There are a lot of women that are all very loud and very expressive and they all come through," Tyler tells her.

Eva immediately bursts into laughter. "My family's all women so that's probably where you're getting a lot of women!" she replies.

"It's like a big party!" Tyler reveals.