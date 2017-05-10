Damn, Diddy.

The rapper needs just $200 million to become a billionaire and if he continues at the pace he's going, he'll probably get there in less than five years.

Sean "Diddy" Combs was ranked No. 1 on Forbes' recent list of the five richest hip-hop artists for 2017 and the financial news outlet estimates his net worth to be $820 million, marking his seventh consecutive year on top of the list.

Forbes notes how the rapper, who has also gone by the names Puff Daddy and P. Diddy, makes much of his money from endorsement deals with Diageo's Ciroc, the alkaline water brand Aquahydrate and DeLeon tequila, as well as his stakes in the Revolt digital cable TV network that he founded in 2013.

Diddy has topped Forbes' list since 2011, when his net worth was estimated to be $500 million.

In 2016, the rapper ranked No. 22 on Forbes list of all highest-paid celebrities, with estimated annual earnings of $62 million.