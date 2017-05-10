Jon Gosselin Reveals How He Celebrated the Sextuplets' 13th Birthday

Thirteen years ago today, Kate Gosselin gave birth to sextuplets.
For more than a decade, TLC viewers have watched Aaden Gosselin, Alexis Gosselin, Collin Gosselin, Hannah Gosselin, Joel Gosselin and Leah Gosselin grow up before their very eyes.
While Kate and Jon Gosselin have since divorced, both parents can hardly believe that their youngest kids are teens. Jon celebrated their milestone birthday with his family and girlfriend Colleen Conrad Monday. "I had four of them: Hannah, Leah, Joel and Aaden," he tells E! News.
"I cooked burgers and hot dogs on the grill and we did presents and played football in the backyard. After that, we did cake and ice cream," the former reality star adds. "It was good." Jon sees them "once a week for dinner and every other weekend," while Kate has custody of the sextuplets—plus 16-year-old twins Cara Gosselin and Mady Gosselin—the rest of the time.
So, how does it feel to have six more teenagers?
"It's only been a couple of hours, so we'll see," he tells E! News. "It's going to be interesting!"
That's the understatement of the year!
Kate, meanwhile, shared a collage Wednesday morning via Instagram. "HAPPY 13th BIRTHDAY, my precious Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel! At this moment (7:51-7:53 am) 13 years ago, my life and heart were completed with your births! I love you all and NO MATTER WHAT it requires of me, I will ALWAYS be there for you; I'll always be your biggest cheerleader, your role model by example, your shoulder to cry on, the hug and laugh you need, and your mommy and friend! I love you guys! I got six times what I planned on, but I'd NEVER EVER go back!" Kate wrote. "You're the six final pieces of my heart that I never knew I was looking for."
Kate capped her caption with a winking emoji and six red heart emojis, plus three hashtags: "#Turning13Today #HappyBirthdayBabies #ILoveYouToTheMoonAndBack100MillionTimes."
Last month, Jon celebrated a milestone of his own: turning 40. To mark the occasion, the Reading, Penn., resident performed at Dusk Nightclub's "Untamed Male Revue" in Atlantic City. Afterward, he told E! News, "I never said I was going to strip!" Following a decade of "media scrutiny," Jon said, "I wanted to give myself the best 40th birthday present ever. I wanted my family and my friends to be there—and why not have a huge party with an amazing venue?"