Jon Gosselin Reveals How He Celebrated the Sextuplets' 13th Birthday

Thirteen years ago today, Kate Gosselin gave birth to sextuplets.

For more than a decade, TLC viewers have watched Aaden Gosselin, Alexis Gosselin, Collin Gosselin, Hannah Gosselin, Joel Gosselin and Leah Gosselin grow up before their very eyes.

While Kate and Jon Gosselin have since divorced, both parents can hardly believe that their youngest kids are teens. Jon celebrated their milestone birthday with his family and girlfriend Colleen Conrad Monday. "I had four of them: Hannah, Leah, Joel and Aaden," he tells E! News.

"I cooked burgers and hot dogs on the grill and we did presents and played football in the backyard. After that, we did cake and ice cream," the former reality star adds. "It was good." Jon sees them "once a week for dinner and every other weekend," while Kate has custody of the sextuplets—plus 16-year-old twins Cara Gosselin and Mady Gosselin—the rest of the time.